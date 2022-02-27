Basketball

“I’ve won Game 7s on the road and lost Game 7s at home, so it don’t really matter.”: Warriors’ Draymond Green believes that Stephen Curry and co. should not exhaust themselves chasing the #1 seeding

"I've won Game 7s on the road and lost Game 7s at home, so it don't really matter.": Warriors' Draymond Green believes that Stephen Curry and co. should not exhaust themselves chasing the #1 seeding
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“DeMar DeRozan could’ve kept his 35-point streak alive, instead he chose to fight for the team”: The Bulls star hits the water cooler on his way to the locker room after being ejected late against the Grizzlies
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I've won Game 7s on the road and lost Game 7s at home, so it don't really matter.": Warriors' Draymond Green believes that Stephen Curry and co. should not exhaust themselves chasing the #1 seeding
“I’ve won Game 7s on the road and lost Game 7s at home, so it don’t really matter.”: Warriors’ Draymond Green believes that Stephen Curry and co. should not exhaust themselves chasing the #1 seeding

Warriors’ Draymond Green believes the team should not exhaust themselves over the top seed, playoffs…