“Draymond Green is foul for clowning Jaylen Brown like that!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Warriors star ruthlessly trolls Celtics man after winning 2022 Finals

Draymond Green is public enemy No.1 in Boston right now.

The Warriors wrapped up the NBA Finals at TD Garden to win their fourth Championship in eight years. Draymond Green was at the center of all the action with a terrific performance to cap off the series.

And it was not just his performances that draw the ire of Celtics fans. Earlier in the series, the mouthy veteran had taken issue with the Garden crowd and had been at the receiving end of “F**k Draymond” chants.

Also read: “Draymond Green is an unbelievable player and a key piece to winning titles”: Kyle Kuzma fires back at Chris Webber unfairly comparing Warriors star to Wes Welker

Today, with the series in the bag, Draymond chose violence on Twitter. To rub salt to the very open Celtic wounds, Draymond clapped back at Jaylen Brown‘s tweet from January which had been lauded as a precursor to the Celtics returning to winning ways.

How did Draymond Green troll Jaylen Brown on Twitter?

On January 31, with the Celtics languishing as the 11th seed, Brown had tweeted this:

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

True to his word, the Celtics turned their season around and their presence in the NBA Finals proved the same. This tweet had become a common reference to the Celtics and their resilience this season under Ime Udoka.

Tonight, however, Draymond had the last laugh. With the Warriors overcoming the Celtics, Green took to Twitter with the sole intention of trolling the Cs.

The Energy Shifted 4X — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Whether this alludes to the Warriors coming back and silencing the doubters or if it is a mere dig at Brown and the Celtics shall be known to Dray and Dray alone. Regardless, NBA Twitter is having a field day taking in Green’s pettiness.

What are some of the best reactions to Green’s tweet?

Green’s pettiness seems to have gotten the fans in splits. The Warriors star’s action has been rightfully described as “foul” as he absolutely violated the Celtics with his tweet.

this foul asf😭 — jaden (@JadenE2105) June 17, 2022

Celtics fans have pointed at Green’s poor performances early in the series in retort to soften the blow.

Energy was always the same, GS could’ve won 4 without you…thank KD,Wiggins, and Poole — Big Rack 🕌☪️✊🏾 (@____Rack) June 17, 2022

Warriors fans have turned up to defend Dray and took the opportunity to remind everyone how crucial he is to the dynasty. Dub Nation was not taking any digs at Draymond’s numbers easily.

Green is often referred to as the “Heart and Soul” of the Warriors dynasty with good reason. Green has proven once again that he makes winning plays and is a winner in all terms of the word.

Draymond is definitely one player who one can love only when is part of your team. His pettiness reflects this entirely. But regardless, the man is an absolute champion and the dynasty would not be what it is without him.

Stay petty, Dray. The fans are definitely entertained.

Also read: “I didn’t learn anything about myself, I knew I was resilient”: Draymond Green had a savage response on being asked what he learnt this season as Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals