“I didn’t learn anything about myself, I knew I was resilient”: Draymond Green had a savage response on being asked what he learnt this season as Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals

After a tough season and his most critiqued postseason, Draymond Green showed up in probably the most crucial game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

When it matters the most, the great ones step up. He might not score like Stephen Curry, get the boards like a big man or get assists like Chris Paul or John Stockton, but man don’t you need at least 2 to 3 players to impact a game like Draymond Green does.

Green saved his best game for Game 6 and came up with 12 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals and was +16 in the 42 minutes he was on the floor.

Fake the hand-off and rip it! Draymond Green caps off a 10-2 @warriors run on ABC pic.twitter.com/P8IaL0IDlB — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2022

As soon as the Dubs won their fourth title with a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in TD Garden, Curry was all tears, and Thompson never happier after lifting the Larry O’Brien for the fourth time in 8 years.

Their floor general was celebrating silently with his kids in the background, as emotional as you could have seen him, holding on to his eyes full of tears. But as soon he got the microphone, the Draymond we know returned.

Draymond Green learned nothing new about himself. He knew he was always full of resilience.

While Steve Kerr, Curry, and Klay all said something about this being their greatest championship of all, Green was asked about what this tough series made him learn about himself.

He was under significant criticism even before the Final, especially around the end of the regular season after he started his job as an analyst with TNT and started taking his podcast seriously.

The response from the man who has been questioned all along the season was simply Draymond Greenish.

“I didn’t learn anything about myself, I been knew I was resilient” _ Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/NZ828ZhvqV — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 17, 2022

Hilarious and dead on point! This year, he might have played the least of minutes and had even lesser points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks than in his first three championship seasons. He had no less impact in this one, either.

They wouldn’t get anywhere close to the 2022 NBA championship or even the Finals if any of the Warriors’ three core guys, plus Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole hadn’t played how they played.

