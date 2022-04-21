“Draymond Green is literally not guarding anybody, he is a free safety out there”: Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addresses the defense and popularity of Dubs franchise

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone feels the Nuggets are the clear underdogs against the Warriors, calling Draymond Green a free safety and having a good number of Warriors fans in the Denver arena.

Currently down 0-2 against the Warriors, the Nuggets find themselves in a difficult situation, heading home. With the entire offensive load on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are greatly missed.

Playing in a big market like California, the Dubs enjoy a global fan following and also have one of the most popular sports personalities in Stephen Curry. Thus there was no doubt that the Warriors would be the overwhelming favorites in the series against the Nuggets.

However, GSW deserves full credit for playing phenomenal basketball in the first 2-games, leading to frustration amongst The Joker and his crew which was evident in Game Two. The Nuggets MVP was ejected in the 4th quarter, while DeMarcus Cousins got into an altercation with his teammates.

With Game Three and Four in Denver, head coach Michael Malone expressed his resentment toward the Warriors, addressing Draymond Green and the mindboggling popularity of the Dubs franchise.

Michael Malone talks Draymond Green’s defense and GSW’s fans base.

Hadn’t it been for him missing games due to his lower-back injury, Green was a top candidate for DPOY. His absence could be visible in the Warriors’ performance, who struggled without him. Though he may not shoot the ball well, Green knows how to run the offense and find Steph and Klay in open positions.

The former DPOY can guard all positions and is an elite perimeter defender. However, Nuggets coach Mike Malone had different views.

Michael Malone: “Draymond Green is literally not guarding anybody. He is a free safety out there.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 20, 2022

Malone doesn’t hesitate to admit that the Warriors have a fan base wherever they travel and that he is expecting members from the Dub Nation in Denver as well.

Michael Malone on returning home for Game 3: “I imagine this place is going to be half full of Warriors fans. Every time we play them that seems to be the case. But it is great to be home. It is great to be playing in front of our own fans.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 20, 2022

Malone’s comments come across as slightly bitter, with the former ASG head coach resorting to unnecessary subjects rather than getting his team out of the slump.