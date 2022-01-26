“To have a player like Nikola Jokic is a luxury”: Michael Malone commends the Nuggets MVP as he accomplishes yet another special feat in the 110-105 win over the Pistons

Dropping 28 points, 21 rebounds, and 9 assists, Nikola Jokic commanded the Denver Nuggets to defeat the Pistons 110-105.

After a pretty one-sided affair in the first half, behind Cade Cunningham’s heroics, the Pistons were able to outscore the Nuggets 46-41 in the second two periods. However, due to the greatness of Nikola Jokic, Detroit was unsuccessful in mounting the come from the back win.

Making it a usual habit now, the reigning MVP managed to stuff the stat sheet recording 28 points, 21 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 steal while having a 45/37.5/100 shooting split.

That’s the fourth 20/20 game of the season for the MVP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wK8fFH9Ui0 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 26, 2022

Coach Malone raved about Denver’s leader as the Nuggets win the contest, despite allowing Cade Cunningham and co. to cut a 16-point deficit.

“When things are tight, you know you can go to your best player and he’s going to score, he’s going to get fouled or he’s going to swing the ball and give you a wide-open three,” coach Michael Malone said. “That’s a luxury, to have a player like Nikola.”

Nikola Jokic managed to accomplish some special feats with his 28-point, 21-rebounds performance

The Joker has now recorded 4 25p/20r games this season, which is twice more than the entire league combined. The Serbian big man grabbed his 5,000th career rebound and dished out his 3,000th career assists, making him the only player in league history to reach the 5,000/3,000 mark in fewer (494 games) than 500 games.

The @nuggets Nikola Jokic recorded his 5,000th career rebound and 3,000th career assist in tonight’s win over the Pistons. He’s the fastest player in NBA history to reach those marks (494 games). https://t.co/Q8XyUM0sMG — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 26, 2022

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week entered Nuggets record books… yet again. The 6-foot-11 center recorded his 8th career 20/20 game, the most in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic tonight: 28 PTS

21 REB

9 AST It’s his 8th career 20/20 game, the most in Nuggets history. pic.twitter.com/MTu6QREDQp — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 26, 2022

Since January 10, over the last 8 games, Jokic has been putting up a staggering 27.5 points, 12. 9 rebounds, and 10.1 assists on a 61.2% shooting from the field. Clearly, one of the strong MVP favorites at the moment, Nikola now has to find a way to help his team grab wins and rise up the standings.