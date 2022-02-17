Basketball

“Hack-a-Looney worked perfectly for us!”: Head Coach Michael Malone talks about how the Nuggets clawed their way back in by fouling Kevon Looney

"Hack-a-Looney worked perfectly for us!": Head Coach Michael Malone talks about how the Nuggets clawed their way back in by fouling Kevon Looney
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Potentially five in the next couple of games": Aaron Finch hints at batting number five in the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Hack-a-Looney worked perfectly for us!": Head Coach Michael Malone talks about how the Nuggets clawed their way back in by fouling Kevon Looney
“Hack-a-Looney worked perfectly for us!”: Head Coach Michael Malone talks about how the Nuggets clawed their way back in by fouling Kevon Looney

Warriors’ Kevon Looney fell victim to Michael Malone and his ‘Hack-a-Looney’ strategy, as the Nuggets…