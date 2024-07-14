Draymond Green Looks Back at Stephen Curry’s Most Iconic No-Look 3s

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time because he has perfected the art of shooting the rock from distance. While he can do pretty much anything when it comes to shooting the ball, the four-time NBA Champion has a few signature shots that can only be executed by a wizard like him. One of them is the no-look three. Recently, Curry’s long-time teammate Draymond Green shared a compilation of the Dubs guard’s best no-look threes, marveling over them like the rest of us.

A fan page of Steph, Steph Factory recently posted a compilation clip on Instagram of some of the finest no-look threes shot by the Warriors superstar over the years. The video included footage from different games Curry has played for the Warriors, three-point shooting contests, and All-Star games as well.

Apart from the undeniable skills needed to execute the no-look three, the compilation also shows the confidence that Steph has in himself that allows him to execute the shot effortlessly.

Just like the hundreds of fans in the comments of the post, Draymond Green also couldn’t help but be impressed by Curry’s magic despite seeing it all from up close. The Warriors veteran reposted the clip on his Instagram stories to give it more visibility on the platform.

Back in 2022, Green had dubbed the no-look three the most disrespectful move in the game. He had shared a similar post of Steph’s highlights to his stories with the caption, “The most disrespectful move in sports history. Done so gracefully.”

Green’s verdict will not have many dissenters.

The origin of this shot can be traced back to 2013. During an appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast in 2022, Steph revealed that the first time he shot the no-look was against the Denver Nuggets during the playoffs.

“[I was] knocking down shots left and right, and the last one in the third quarter was right in front of Denver’s bench. JaVale McGee is standing up, five or six guys around him. And I get the ball in the corner…And for some reason, I just got an out-of-body experience. I shot it.”

‘Literally, as I let it go, I was like, ‘I’ve never felt a shot feel better than that.’ I turned around and kind of looked at JaVale and then just ran off and it went in,” Curry had added.

Needless to say, after he turned to the Nuggets bench and the shot went in, the response he received from the crowd convinced him that he had done something special. Since then, it has become a Stephen Curry staple to go for the no-look three and to this day, the crowd loves it as much as they did the first time.