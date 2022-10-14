Draymond Green May Have Surpassed $1 Million In Fines Following Jordan Poole Punch

Draymond Green, who was merely $5,876 away from racking up $1 million in fines, may have reached that milestone.

Draymond Green is unabashedly himself at all times, both on and off the court. He’s one of the few players you would expect to put on a front in any situation he gets put into. So, when news broke that he had punched Jordan Poole during Warriors practice, it wasn’t as surprising relative to other players around the league.

Essentially, if you had to 5 guesses on who you think would be someone in the NBA who punched someone else in the NBA, it’s pretty likely that Draymond would be one of those 5 guesses.

This is because Green has built up his character in a way that feeds off of physicality, mean-mugging, and aggressiveness on NBA hardwood.

This has led to him racking up a hefty amount of fines in the 10+ years that he’s been in the league.

Draymond Green could be over $1 million in fines from the NBA after punching Jordan Poole

Draymond Green has racked up $994,124 in fines given to him by the NBA. This includes everything from technical fouls worth $2,000 to him being fined $50,000 after proclaiming in ‘Inside the NBA’ that Devin Booker needed to get out of Phoenix during the Bubble.

With him being so close to $1 million in fines, fans have begun to speculate if the fine he received for punching Jordan Poole in practice was above or below $5,876. It was reported earlier this week that the fine was significant and that he would also not be suspended any games due to ring-night for the Golden State Warriors.

However, if Green was fined a whopping $50,000 for alleged tampering by saying booker needed to leave Phoenix, it’s safe to say that the fine he got for knocking out his teammate is fairly significant.

Draymond Green believes he can patch things up with Jordan Poole

During his press conference regarding the altercation, Draymond said that both him and Jordan are professionals at the end of the day. So, they will find a way to sort things out.

The former Defensive Player of the Year would also go on to apologize profusely to Poole, his family, his teammates, and the organization.

