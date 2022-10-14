“Jordan Poole’s a Professional and I’m a Professional”: Draymond Green Addresses Media Post Hiatus 

Warriors veteran Draymond Green addressed the media post his punching incident with teammate Jordan Poole.

Enjoying the success of their 4th championship in 8-years, the Warriors didn’t know what lay ahead of him. In what head coach Steve Kerr described as the biggest crisis in his tenure with the team, an ugly altercation broke out between Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole at a practice.

However, what happened next, could potentially leave a dent in Golden State’s team and organizational culture. Green would throw a vicious punch at Poole, nearly knocking him out. To make matters worse, someone from the organization would leak a video of this incident in the media.

Here’s video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice. Other than pro sports I can’t think of any job where this punch on the job wouldn’t lead to immediate firing and arrest. pic.twitter.com/hN5UxyHu1T — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2022

Surprisingly, Green’s actions earned him nothing more than a fine. Following this incident, the former DPOY decided to take time off from the team, offering a public apology for his actions. Post missing a couple of preseason games, the 32-year-old would return, addressing the media.

During a recent press meeting, Green spoke about moving forward with Poole and rebuilding trust with his teammates.

Draymond Green returns from short hiatus and addresses the media.

Currently under scrutiny for his actions against Poole, Green faces the most difficult challenge of his career, gearing up for the 2022-23 season. The four-time champion’s future hangs in the balance, with many predicting this may very well be his last ride with Dub Nation.

While addressing the media recently, when asked about how things would move forward with JP, Green had the following response.

Draymond on moving forward with Jordan Poole: “Jordan’s a professional and I’m a professional. We have a job to do.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 13, 2022

Green was content with his latest practice session and would address the notion of his needing to rebuild trust with his teammates.

Draymond on the vibe at today’s practice: “We had a great practice. It was good.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 13, 2022

Draymond on the notion he needs to rebuild trust with his teammates: “When I hear the word trust, I’m not sure that’s the most fitting word of what people are trying to say. … What does that truly mean? I don’t quite know.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 13, 2022

Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors.

Currently on a nearly $100 million contract, Green has a player option next season before he becomes a free agent. The four-time All-Star is eligible for an extension but will have to wait.

Ironically, Poole will be eyeing an extension soon. Thus it’s a tense situation for GM Bob Myers and co. Nevertheless, if the Warriors manage to get out of this muck safely, they truly have the best culture in American sports.

