“Draymond Green out here playing left tackle in the NBA Finals”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW DPOY blocks Al Horford and Derrick White to free up Stephen Curry in Game 2

During the 3rd quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green set a screen, blocking out Derrick White and Al Horford at the same time, resulting in a Stephen Curry 3-pointer.

After suffering an embarrassing Game 1 loss, the Golden State Warriors handled Game 2 with a lot more urgency to win. Stephen Curry put up a game-high 29 points, and further recorded 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as he put the team on his back and led them to a 107-88 win against the Celtics.

After a subpar performance in the previous contest, Draymond Green had a much-improved outing. Apart from recording 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, the 4-time All-Star was responsible for the physical battle we got to witness yesterday.

Apart from receiving a technical foul, escaping an ejection, and chirping all game long, the 2017 DPOY had a bizarre play on the offensive end, resulting in a wide-open Stephen Curry 3-pointer.

NBA Twitter reacts as Draymond Green manages to block out two Celtics players with a single screen

Late in the third period, as Steph brought the ball up the court, Green first set a screen on Derrick White to force Grant Williams to switch on the sharpshooter. Immediately after, Gary Payton II set another screen on Williams while Green managed to block Al Horford and White, leaving Curry wide open on top of the key. Being hot all game long, Chef Curry ended the play by knocking down the three-ball.

Watch Draymond on this play 😭pic.twitter.com/5Emv0DYmip — ً (@arxanii) June 6, 2022

As soon as this play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Bro boxing in a nba arena 😭😭 — ً (@TrolIedByHarden) June 6, 2022

Curry’s bodyguard … every point guard / guard deserves a Draymond on their team — LAKER GIRL (@LakersJo) June 6, 2022

Celtics love physical ball until a team plays physical with them — leroy (@ssksjsjsjsjsj) June 6, 2022

This is exactly the type of display Golden State needed from Green – aggressive, gritty, and with a will to win.

The 2-time All-NBA player will have to keep this kind of performance up for the rest of the series if they want to win their 4th title in 8 years.