Draymond Green Questions Jalen Brunson’s $154M Extension Over NBA Media Rights Deal

In an unprecedented move, Knicks star Jalen Brunson left over $113 Million on the table in his recent contract extension. Brunson and the Knicks agreed on a 4-year/$156 million contract extension and inked the deal a week ago. Since the signing, many former NBA stars like Carmelo Anthony have explained why they wouldn’t take such a pay cut. Even four-time champion, Draymond Green recently came out and explained why he disagreed with Brunson’s decision.

When Green was on the “520 Podcast”, he and the show’s cast went over some recent trades and signings in the league. During the discussion, Brunson‘s recent signing came up and Green admitted to not knowing the details. But once Green was made aware of Brunson’s decision, the Warriors forward was perplexed as to why the Knicks star had taken a pay cut. Green said,

” Who’s representing these guys?… Because some of these extensions I have been looking at, like Jalen signed a 4-year. Don’t they realize that there is TV money coming up? The deals about to get bigger. So like he [Jalen Brunson] took a 4-year/ $154 million. In a year and a half, he is going to be making mid-level.”

On Wednesday, the NBA formally announced that it had agreed to a deal for broadcast and digital rights with Amazon, ESPN, ABC, and NBC to carry games through the 2035-36 season. It was also reported that the package was worth as much as $76 billion, which would invariably push the salary cap up due to the league’s revenue distribution model.

Brunson is not only leaving more than $113 million on the table but is also potentially losing out on making way more money in the 3 years before his player option kicks in. With a new TV deal, Green’s prediction of Brunson making a mid-level salary might be truer than ever, as the Villanova legend will be making less than some of his teammates starting next season.

But Brunson has reasons for doing so, and he even addressed them through his agent.

The truth behind Jalen Brunson’s max concession contract

The 27-year-old’s decision isn’t as asinine as it appears. Brunson’s decision to take a discount appears to stem mainly from his desire to compete for a chip. He is now entering his prime as a guard and has made it clear that winning a championship comes before anything else. So with his recent signing, Brunson gave the Knicks flexibility to sign more players and re-sign expiring contracts.

Next year, the Knick’s new acquisition, Mikal Bridges will be up for a max extension, and with Brunson’s discounted contract the team can easily keep the former Nets wing on the books. Not only that but by forgoing his current payday, Brunson is set up to receive the franchise’s biggest payout to a star.

In fact, in 2028, Brunson could opt into his player option and sign another 4-year/$323 million contract. If he waits another year and fulfills his contract with the Knicks, in 2029 he will be eligible for a league maximum 5-year/$418 million.

Moving forward, the only thing that could prevent Brunson from cashing out half a billion in player salaries is his health. Playing under Tom Thibodeau will make it tougher for the Knicks guard to avoid injuries. However, if Brunson can sustain his performance and remain injury-free over the next few seasons, he could sign a contract in 2028/29 that exceeds current predictions.