Jalen Brunson Describes How He Bought His Dad a Watch to Make Up for Unintentionally Hurting Him

Feb 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up with assistant coach Rick Brunson (right) before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has surpassed the heights his father, Rick Brunson, reached during his NBA career. Whenever the two-time All-Star gets the opportunity to show gratitude to his dad, he takes it. One of the ways he did so this past season was by gifting him a watch. But the story behind it is more meaningful than it seems.

Brunson and his father have a very close relationship. Rick not only helped train Jalen from a very young age, but he was also instrumental in his son fulfilling his dreams. Now that Brunson has become a star, he doesn’t forget the person who helped make his dream a reality.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Brunson was asked about his favorite memories with his dad. The first thing that came to his mind was the “What the Rick” Nike Kobe 5 PE. The custom shoe was an ode to his father, featuring a wide range of colors representing each NBA team Rick played for. However, that doesn’t remain the sole moment at the top of Brunson’s list.

Another memorable experience came this past season. Brunson typically rewards himself with a watch whenever he reaches a milestone in his career. Once he became an All-Star starter for the first time, he was going to follow the trend. And he recounted a conversation with his father during that time.

“One time, my dad gave me his Rolex to wear for one thing, but then basically I could have it,” Brunson said on the Roommates Show. “My dad was like, ‘Damn, it’d be nice if my son gave me a watch.’ I was like ‘Oh, here take it back.'”

Brunson didn’t mean any harm with his actions, but soon he realized that wasn’t what his father felt. Rick’s light-hearted statement alluded to receiving a little token of appreciation from his son.

Rick never told his son how he felt, but Jalen heard from his mother and sister about his feelings. And Jalen knew what he had to do.

“When I became an All-Star starter, I got him a watch, and he was very appreciative,” Brunson said. “I think I may have filled that wound.”

Rick and Jalen share such a bond, one that stands out among NBA father-son duos. Brunson’s watch story is just a glimpse into their close-knit relationship. Now, they both have their eyes set on a piece of jewelry even more coveted than a watch. They are striving to own a ring after the 2025-26 season.