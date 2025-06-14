Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert Use Toy Story Analogy to Discuss How ECF Loss Will Lead to Jalen Brunson’s Evolution

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Credits- Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were one of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 NBA season. While the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns in the previous offseason raised expectations, few predicted they would come within two wins of the NBA Finals. Although they ultimately fell short, the team still has room to grow. According to a pair of former Knicks, this playoff exit could have a significant impact on star guard Jalen Brunson.

New York’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals was nothing short of remarkable. They went toe-to-toe with a resilient and hungry Detroit Pistons team in the first round, then overcame long-time rivals and defending champions, the Boston Celtics, stunningly winning the series in six games. By that point, many believed it was a foregone conclusion that the Knicks would represent the East in the NBA Finals. But Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers had other plans.

They exposed key flaws in the Knicks’ playstyle and philosophy, highlighting just how far the team still is from being true championship contenders. Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert came together to speak on what’s next for the Knicks.

Shumpert believes it starts with the head of the operation — Jalen Brunson.

“I think Jalen Brunson’s evolution happens from this loss,” Shumpert said on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. “His evolution is realizing he’s a point guard.”

At first glance, Shumpert’s comments may seem confusing. Of course, Brunson is aware of his position. However, the 6-foot-2 guard’s heliocentric offense will only take the Knicks so far. Shumpert provided a unique analogy using an iconic Disney series.

“You’re Andy on Toy Story. What does this toy do? It don’t take nothing but four to five assists to activate [his teammates],” Shumpert said.

New York’s heavy reliance on Brunson to carry them to the promised land gradually became their downfall. He did a stellar job leading the team as far as he did, but he desperately needed support. The problem was that key teammates like Mikal Bridges struggled to find their rhythm.

The Knicks gave up five first-round picks to acquire Bridges. They don’t expect him to score like Kevin Durant, but putting up just 27 points combined over the final two games of the ECF isn’t enough.

Brunson can’t put the ball in the basket for Bridges, but he can help put him in better positions to get comfortable. Shumpert knows a thing or two about that—after all, he played alongside LeBron James, who’s arguably the greatest ever at making his teammates feel involved.

Brunson’s play style may have been shaped by Tom Thibodeau’s coaching ideology. Now that Thibodeau is gone, the NBA world might see a different version of Brunson. Hopefully, that’s the case—because whether the Knicks can take the next leap will largely fall on his shoulders.