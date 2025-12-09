Draymond Green Refuses to Diss Kenyon Martin, Calls His List “Cute”

The next page of the Draymond Green–Kenyon Martin feud has been written, and boy, is it a doozy. If you have not been keeping up, Martin has been beefing with the Dubs’ defensive guru, calling him a “fake tough guy.” This sparked a series of back-and-forths, including Draymond reminding Kenyon that he came into the league with high expectations and did nothing with them while he won four NBA titles.

It’s all playful jabs, but those at times tend to sting a bit more when it becomes your whole identity. And that’s what is happening to Martin. He recently released a new video on social media naming 50 Power Forwards he thinks are better than Green.

The list includes names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Dirk Nowitzki, Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, Chris Webber, and…well…you get the point. Now Dray has responded to Kenyon’s list and fortunately, he’s not taking it too seriously.

“I thought it was funny,” the four-time All-Star on the latest edition of his podcast. “I didn’t actually hear all the names; I just read some of them because I don’t really watch what people say. So I read some of the names he said, and I thought it was cute. Real cute.”

Green had the tone of a man who did not care, but if you know anything about the future Hall of Famer, that is usually when he is most angry. Draymond is like a wolf. Peaceful and poised at the top of the mountain with no worries in the world. Then suddenly, you get him at practice and he punches you in the chest or chokes you out moments after a tip-off. The proof is in the pudding. Dray has a long history of becoming unhinged.

But in the context of his podcast? He seemed as cool as a cucumber. “I found it interesting that a lot of people say he didn’t put himself on the list, but some of the names I read were just interesting and made it come off as a bit emotional, if you ask me. But nonetheless, shout out to all 50 of those guys for having a hell of an NBA career, doing what they did, and putting their name in the bucket. I respect all of them. It’s all love. Good for them,” he said.

Green even gave Kenyon a shout out for making the list. “I’m not going to shoot any of those guys because other people get a little emotional. I’m not going to shoot them down. They didn’t do it. They weren’t the ones emotional. So shout out to them, and shout out to him.”

“I speak when I want to speak, and the conversation go as I go, and the conversation don’t go if I don’t go. And that’s just how it goes. I can make people important, and that’s a good skill,” the Warriors legend added.

It’s true. Green goes live in his own bubble at times. He is the center of his own world, and he probably should be.

This whole Draymond–Kenyon saga feels like one of those NBA side quests that is entertaining enough to watch but never really goes anywhere serious. Dray is clearly going to keep cracking jokes from his podcast throne, and Kenyon is clearly going to keep firing off lists like he is trying to unlock an achievement. But that is the beauty of NBA beef. Nobody ever really wins, and nobody ever really loses.

It is just personalities being personalities, and in this case, two guys who love the sound of their own voices giving us something to laugh about. If this is the peak of the feud, cool. If there is another chapter coming, even better. Either way, it is harmless fun, and the league is far more entertaining with characters like these stirring the pot.