“LeBron James shares an Instagram post of him and Michael Jordan through the decades”: The King and The Black Cat make a photo op to be remembered for generations

LeBron James shares an Instagram post of him and Michael Jordan through the past two decades.

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend was star-studded to say the least, with legends of all eras assembling in Cleveland. In light of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, the league had organized to commemorate the top 75 players to grace the hardwood. The ceremony had superstars from all generations in one dress code.

A blue blazer, having the 75th-anniversary edition diamond logo printed on it. It was a surreal moment for all hoop fans across the globe as players from all eras were seen in a playful mood and congratulating each other. American Sports dominated the headlines on back-to-back weekends with the Super Bowl and now the All-Star Weekend.

Though there were plenty of iconic moments during the night, the interaction between LeBron James and Michael Jordan was definitely at the top. And the GOAT debate begins…..

The two icons were captured having a conversation and even shared a hug. It was an emotional moment for basketball fans across the globe. Recently, James shared a series of photos of the iconic moment on Instagram.

LeBron James shares a throwback picture of him and Michael Jordan, coupled with a current one.

How we all wished MJ had a presence on social media, the six-time champion leads a reclusive life away from the public eye. His recent award-winning docu-series The Last Dance not only refreshed everyone’s memory of his greatness but also allowed today’s generation to study him.

On the other hand, LBJ’s life has been like an open book. The four-time champion is pretty much active on all social media platforms. James is a champion for social justice rights and never shies away from speaking on public issues. The Lakers superstar’s social work is beyond commendable.

Though MJ and James had different personalities, they had one thing in common, brilliance on the hardwood. The GOAT debate between them is American’s favorite barbershop conversation. The recent ASG in Cleveland had fans of the respective superstars probably in a nondebate mode for a few minutes.

Both Jordan and James shared an emotional moment with millions watching. Recently, LBJ took to Instagram, sharing a post from their throwback days to the latest 75th-anniversary ceremony.

James had captioned the post with a black cat and crown emoji, a signature to their respective legacies.

It was great to see the two legends share the stage. With James in the last leg of his career, it will be interesting to see if we have a third participant in the GOAT debate.