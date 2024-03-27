“Has A Lot of Dwyane Wade”: Kobe Bryant’s Former Teammate Refutes Shaquille O’Neal’s Claim About Anthony Edwards

Shaquille O’Neal recently caught the headlines by comparing Anthony Edwards with Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade. Amidst the display of utmost respect toward the rising star, Lou Williams expressed his thoughts on the claim. The former teammate of the Black Mamba refuted Diesel’s take while elaborating his viewpoint on the comparison.

Advertisement

Describing Wade as a “slasher”, Williams accepted the similarities between the 3x champion and Ant. He further explained how both preferred to dominate under the rim, adding volume to Shaq’s stance. However, he refused to side with the latter on his claim about Bryant. As per the 37-year-old, Edwards is yet to reach the “stone-cold killer” mindset of the 5x champion.

In the latest episode of Run It Back, he said,

Advertisement

“He [Anthony Edwards] has a lot of D-Wade. Kobe is different, I think that’s something that Antman can get himself to, he can get himself to that place, but I don’t see that one yet”.

Amidst the disagreement, the comparisons continue to justify the remarkable growth of Edwards. As several expect him to become the upcoming face of the NBA, the parallels with the Hall of Famers add volume to the belief. However, as Williams hinted, there remained scope for further development as the Minnesota Timberwolves star stayed in the hunt for a championship.

Comparisons continue to surround Anthony Edwards

This was not the first time Ant had found his place amongst the iconic figures. Previously, Kevin Garnett had compared the 22-year-old with the 1984 version of Michael Jordan. At that time, the analogy excited the 2x All-Star as he later expressed his viewpoint to Rachel Nichols.

“That’s the OG man. Whatever he says, goes. So, anybody who wanna argue with him, you gotta take it up with Michael Jordan…I think he’s right, ‘84 Jordan. He didn’t say ‘96, or ‘97. ‘84, you know, he’s finding himself,” Ant mentioned on that occasion.

Advertisement

This comparison gained further momentum as Jordan refused to shy away from the comparisons. As per the sports analyst Chris Broussard, MJ admitted the similarities between them. This certainly boosted the Timberwolves star’s status in the NBA as the fans took notice.

Hence, the admiration for Edwards stays on the rise following an exponential increase in recent times. As his performances continue to back the statements around him, the fans hope for an exemplary future.