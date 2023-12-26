“Not Louis Vuitton”: Michael Jordan’s Ex-Wife Gets ‘Pump Faked’ By Their Daughter For Her Christmas Present

Michael Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, shared a light-hearted moment with the family during the Christmas season. The mother of Jordan’s three children from the first marriage was pranked by her youngest child, Jasmine Jordan. Jasmine decided to prank her mother to celebrate the spirit of Xmas as the world took notice of the playful nature between the mother and daughter on Instagram.

Juanita seemingly received a Christmas present from her youngest one with the box initially indicating a product of Louis Vuitton. Jasmine although had other plans as she wrote, “NOT Louis Vuitton,” before adding, “Just needed the box. Sorry. Love you”. Vanoy incidentally appreciated the gesture from the 31-year-old as she shared it on Instagram, stating,

“When your daughter does a pump fake on your Xmas gift”.

Juanita’s middle child, Marcus Jordan, was seemingly amused because of the effort of his sister as he expressed his thoughts publicly. Sharing the post from his Instagram story, he wrote, “LOL [Jasmine] THINK SHE GOT JOKES,” before further mentioning, “Don’t worry ma. We got you”. The support from her brother caught the attention of Jasmine as she reposted the story, mentioning Marcus’ girlfriend, Larsa Pippen.

The entire interaction put into focus the closeness between the family members during the festive season. It also highlighted their connection to basketball as Jordan’s ex-wife used the pump fake as a reference while explaining her daughter’s actions. So, their close ties with the game remained intact as their personal moments even included parts of it.

The family might have spent the days of Christmas together, especially considering Marcus celebrated his birthday on 24th December. So, the presence of Larsa in the Jordan household during that period is tough to rule out. It remains unclear whether Michael made an appearance to join the celebration with the chances of it being highly unlikely.

The unique bond in Michael Jordan’s family

It was not the first time that the mother-daughter duo took to social media to express their closeness. A month back, Jasmine claimed to be the meanest child of Juanita, highlighting, “I am my mom’s meanest child. Do I care? Absolutely not”.

“I am the only one, Juanita will confirm! And if I’m mean, it’s for a reason!”

Her mother joined in soon after as she openly admitted to her child’s remarks before citing the cause. “You get it from your mamma,” she declared on that occasion. This puts in perspective how Jasmine might have become a fun-loving character with time.

Jasmine is in a relationship with Rakeem Christmas and welcomed a son together back in 2019, making Michael a grandparent for the first time. Reportedly, they are yet to tie the knot but remain close to this day. Jordan even allegedly helped Rakeem out with his basketball career from time to time, further proving the connection between them.

All in all, Michael’s family from his first marriage has stayed close to each other over the years with the basketball icon keeping in touch with them. It showcases how all of them have matured with time as the bond only seems to have gotten stronger despite distances.