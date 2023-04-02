“All Kyrie Irving Wants is Peace”: Tim Hardaway Jr. Has Nothing Bad to Say About His Controversial Teammate

Mar 11, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (middle) sits on the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The season is going worse and worse for the Dallas Mavericks as the Playoffs come closer. They brought in Kyrie Irving to do better in the Playoffs than last season, and from being in the Conference Finals, they now stand a chance at missing out on the post-season entirely.

Mavs gave up Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Nets for the NBA champion guard. They now have no solidity on defense.

While they are now #11 in the West with the latest loss against the Heat, the Nets stand tall at 6th in the East above the Heat even after losing Kyrie and Kevin Durant. Well, that looks like a big loss to Luka Doncic and Co.

Considering the fact that Dallas is not as happy and peaceful as it used to be currently, Mark Cuban must already be regretting his mid-season decision. However, the team’s sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. has only received nothing but peaceful vibes from Uncle Drew.

Kyrie Irving is a peace-loving guy according to Tim Hardaway Jr.

In a recent interview, Hardaway Jr. reflected on Irving’s impact on the team, and according to him, it has just been peaceful, on the court, in and out of the locker room, and anywhere around him.

He elaborated on his genius as well saying there is a lot going on inside his head. But a lot of “good sh*t”.

“He’s awesome man. I have nothing bad to say about the man at all. All he wants is peace,” Hardaway Jr. told Josiah Johnson.

“He’s awesome man. I have nothing bad to say about the man at all. All he wants is peace.” – Tim Hardaway Jr. on what it’s like having Kyrie Irving as a teammate.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/QbMb1iKtuQ — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) April 1, 2023

Now, whether he is speaking honestly or just half the truth, we wouldn’t know it until after Irving has moved on to a new team. Why would anyone say anything bad about a superstar teammate?

If it was Luka Doncic saying this, then it might be more believable. That’s where there could be a clash of egos. Why would Irving not be nice to the Hardaways of the team? They are the ones who are going to pass him the ball.