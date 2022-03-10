“Luka Doncic is the biggest crybaby in the NBA”: Walt Frazier calls out Mavericks superstar for always getting into the ears of match officials

Luka Doncic is the biggest cry baby believes New York Knicks legend, Walt Frazier, calls him out for complaining to the officials.

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players in the world. His skills, finesse, and control over a game are unparalleled. And if you keep his age in mind, it is just insane to watch what he’s doing every game he takes the court for the Mavericks.

The 3rd pick of the 2018 Drafts, became an MVP prospect within 2-years of getting into the league. Although he didn’t end up in the top-5 last season and probably won’t make it this season as well, the 23-year-old’s presence in the Top-10 both seasons is proof of his potential.

An 18-year-old came from Europe as the best player in the continent to a wholly new country and the undisputed biggest stage of basketball and started dominating from Day 1. But everything cannot be good with a teenager becoming that good and getting that kind of success at such an early age.

And with Luka, it comes down to his uncontrollable temper which makes the man fragile, as it becomes too easy for the opponents to get inside the Slovenian international’s head. He gives away too many easy technicals in heat of the moment or while complaining to the refs.

“Luka Doncic is one of the biggest crybabies in the league”: Walter “Clyde” Frazier

As a 27-38 Knicks blew off a 40-25 Mavericks on Wednesday, the Walt Frazier, Knicks’ legendary point guard and a color commentator for the MSG Network, went off on Luka for complaining to the referees. Doncic and Co struggled to score against Clyde’s former team throughout the game.

But it was during a 1st quarter play when Mavericks were trailing the game 24-16, the 3x All-Star was complaining to the referees. It didn’t sit well with Hall of Famer, who went on to say this.

“One of the biggest crybabies in the league, folks. Always crying and complaining. 13 technical fouls. Look at him now, crying to the ref” – Clyde Frazier on Luka Doncic — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 10, 2022

NBA’s top 50 players of all time, Clyde, has been criticizing his former team without any filter for their performances over the last decade or so. He didn’t stop himself from criticizing the Mavericks guard for his immature behavior.

It must be frustrating to score 31 points and see your team lose 77-107, but man has been doing it for the past 5 years.

He shouldn’t get as mad on calls by the refs because he can accumulate enough technical fouls to get a suspension for a match by the time Playoffs are at the door. It would be the last thing Mavs would expect in a team of just 1 All-Star.