LeBron James and Anthony Davis have “5 more reasons” to win in their 75th anniversary jerseys

The Los Angeles Lakers are now 75 years old – They’ve decided to put LeBron James in their throwback jersey from the Minneapolis era.

LeBron James has adorned some good throwback jerseys in the past. His own first Cavaliers jersey could now be worn as a throwback. He’s been in the league that long, but not long enough to see the Minneapolis Lakers jersey in person. The uniform features the Minneapolis Lakers ‘50s era blue and gold colorway, with “Lakers” spelled out in the original Minneapolis typography.

Stitched numbers are featured on the front and back of the jersey in Minneapolis’ ’50s era blue and gold. It also has the latest Nike logo and Bibigo stitched on the front, giving it that “bringing the old to the new” flavor. That makes it court-ready, and a lot of fans would love to see the latest roster wear something from their history.

But one thing that will be on everyone’s mind – will LeBron James and Anthony Davis do miracles in them while wearing them? Last season was atrocious, and Davis wore street clothes more than a jersey.

George Mikan was the guy who captained the Lakers when they were in Minneapolis – can LeBron James bring another title to the city of Angels?

The city of LA loves to understand and live the history of its sports teams. Even though they did not win their 5 championships in LA, the MPLs are loved equally in the coastal state. They honor and cherish George Mikan, also known as Mr. Basketball just as much as they do Kobe Bryant or Shaquille O’Neal.

Every legacy has a beginning. Featuring the MPLS ‘50s era blue and gold, the Classic Edition recreates the Lakers’ first-ever home uniform in honour of our 75th season.#Lakers75 x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/2vepxr3DTV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 8, 2022

That being said, a lot of players are irate over the fact that despite doing so much for the team, Mikan’s number is still not retired. #99 remains open, but the team hangs the banners from the rafters as they won it. Fans do not like the hypocrisy one bit, and they are visibly angry.

“Every legacy has a beginning” As in the legacy of the first 5 “Lakers” championships As in the legacy of the 1st lakers great big man Do the right thing!!! RETIRE 99 & ADD A STATUE IN HONOR OF THE BEGINNING The Great George Mikan — sports talk (@rsandns) August 8, 2022

Should LeBron not manage to have a winning record and a deep run with this jersey on his back, the city will revolt. Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss must do something to strengthen the squad because Lonnie Walker is not going to change their fortunes.

And the onus is on LeBron, he now has “5 more reasons” to win another championship. He has to live up to 5x champion George Mikan’s legacy and cement his own. Stay tuned to this space for more stories on LeBron James and the Lakers.

