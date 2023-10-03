“Lot Of F**king Money Is Important”: Awaiting $233,000,000, Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Promise To Bucks Amidst Damian Lillard Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the same team will prove to be one of the deadliest PnR combinations in NBA history. The two seem to be very excited to play with one another with the 2021 Finals MVP holding out on contract extension talks until the Bucks made a move like this one to prove they were serious about contending in the long run. Now that Lillard is on the squad, Antetokounmpo looks more than ready to sign a contract extension next year that could be worth $233,000,000 as he hilariously ‘preaches’ the importance of money.

Advertisement

Of course, with a Top 75 all time talent like Dame coming in, someone from the Bucks had to be moved. Jrue Holiday, someone who has been on the Bucks for 3 years, was traded away. Giannis built a deep connection with the All-Star and in his parting words per Bleacher Report, wrote, “Jrue is my f**king brother for life. I love his family. I love him. I appreciate him. I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a f**king championship.”

Giannis talks about signing a contract extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo told the New York Times that he wouldn’t sign an extension with the Bucks unless they made it clear through moves that title contention was all that they were thinking about. Fast-forward to media day 2023 and the ‘Greek Freak’ feels elated about the Dame acquisition and talked about signing an extension.

Advertisement

“It did not make sense to sign a contract right now because money is not important. A lot of f**king money is important. I’m joking. So I’m going to sign it next year.”

Giannis is right. Signing an extension right now would guarantee him less money. If he signed one now or before October 23rd, he’d be eligible for a 3-year deal worth $169,000,000. However, if he were to hold out and wait until next year, he would be eligible for a $233,000,000 contract over a 4 year time period.

Damian Lillard can’t imagine how great of a PnR him and Giannis would have

The obvious and most effective play for the Bucks at this very moment is a pick ‘n’ roll between Dame and Giannis. Lillard, being the savant that he is, recognized this and addressed this at media day, talking about how having guys like Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton out on the wings would help immensely.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1708889666785562745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Bucks can play 5-out offense and even simple actions like corner pin down PnRs would become extremely lethal with Dame as the lead ball handler. It’s safe to say that any action that involves the two Top 75 players would result in a made basket more times than not.