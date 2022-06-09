Basketball

“Only Magic Johnson, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and Michael Cooper have done it before!”: The Boston Celtics trio put up 20-5-5 each as they dismantle the Warriors  

Magic Johnson, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and Michael Cooper were the only ones to put up 20-5-5 in 1984. The Boston Celtics trio did it tonight!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Babar Azam ODI centuries list vs countries: Babar Azam total ODI centuries list
Next Article
“Draymond Green will have a podcast episode on how he controlled the tempo of game with 2/3/4”: NBA Twitter attacks the GSW DPOY for a horrid Game 3 performance vs the Celtics
NBA Latest Post
“Draymond Green will have a podcast episode how he controlled the tempo of game with 2/3/4”: NBA Twitter attacks the GSW DPOY for a horrid Game 3 performance vs the Celtics
“Draymond Green will have a podcast episode on how he controlled the tempo of game with 2/3/4”: NBA Twitter attacks the GSW DPOY for a horrid Game 3 performance vs the Celtics

Draymond Green had an awful 2-point, 3-assist, 4-rebound performance in the Warriors’ 116-100 Game 3…