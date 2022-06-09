“Only Magic Johnson, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and Michael Cooper have done it before!”: The Boston Celtics trio put up 20-5-5 each as they dismantle the Warriors  

Magic Johnson, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and Michael Cooper were the only ones to put up 20-5-5 in 1984. The Boston Celtics trio did it tonight!

No shortage of scoring for the Boston Celtics tonight. They soundly beat the Golden State Warriors and maintain a home-court advantage going up 2-1 in this Finals series.

The Celtics played like a team. No individual outshined another and it was like watching a constellation come to life. Each player had their part to play.

If you think we are just saying that to make the team look better, there is nothing better than this statistical anecdote, to sum up, that performance.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are the first trio since Magic Johnson, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and Michael Cooper to record 20-5-5 each. Teamwork personified.

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart are the 4th trio of teammates in NBA History to record 20+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 5+ AST in a #NBAFinals game. pic.twitter.com/S3LLMstiGS — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 9, 2022

The Boston Celtics are halfway there! The trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have been lethal tonight!

There is no denying the fact that a team effort was required to win tonight. The Celtics lost their 18-point lead in the third quarter and despite that, they didn’t crumble.

Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown stave off the Warriors’ comeback and are now 2 wins away from being called CHAMPIONS 🏆 Tatum 26 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists

Smart 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Brown 27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists pic.twitter.com/H7ZaWRbzMg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

They are almost there. The Celtics just need 2 more wins to win the title. The Trio of Smart and the Jays were a force tonight. Putting up 20-5-5 each has not happened for nearly 38 years.

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum & Marcus Smart are the first trio to each have 20 pts, 5 rebs and 5 ast in a Finals game since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper in 1984 pic.twitter.com/tsiPQ4E5gJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 9, 2022

The Celtics will be looking to increase their lead on Friday night. They will once again need the power of their three stars to make that happen.

