“Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics need a real point guard to be a legit contender again!”: ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith on Celtics’ must needed fix to build a championship squad

ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith explains why the Celtics can’t succeed counting on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum alone

Boston Celtics are currently 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Out of 13 games, they played so far, they managed to win only 6 only. For a team that went to Eastern Conference Finals 3 times in 5 years, the Celtics are struggling big time.

Despite having a duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, nobody considers them a legitimate contender. However, Stephan A. Smith believes the solution to this is a floor general.

On ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Stephan A said “they need a real point guard. Not a scoring point guard like a Kemba Walker or Kyrie Irving. I’m talking about a for general.”

“Shortage of floor generals is hurting Jayson Tatum and co”: Stephen A Smith

After Rajon Rondo, the Celtics has not played any floor general yet. They did have scoring first-point guards like Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and now Dennis Schroder over the years after Rondo.

But never a point guard who can run the offence, throw the proper passes and create open shots. As a duo, Brown and Tatum are putting up good numbers.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.6 pts in the 8 games he played so far. Whereas Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.5 pts this season. Since there is no proper point guard, most of the time they had to generate shots by themselves which result in taking tougher shots.

Now the problem in Stephen A’s solution is that there are not enough guys left in the league who can do that job. Since today’s NBA demands scoring first point guards, the art of running the floor has somewhat been undervalued. According to Stephan A’s hypothesis, only players like Chris Paul, Ricky Rubio and Lonzo Ball fits into the job description. Out of those 3, only Ricky Rubio seems possible.

Ben Simmons can also be an option, but the Celtics have to trade one among the duo to get him. Either way, there are limited options for the Celtics here.