Draymond Green’s Intriguing Outlook on Warriors Coaches ‘Annoying the Hell’ Out of Him

The Golden State Warriors are ready to play their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. After a disappointing run in the 2023-24 season, the Warriors would be looking to put the bad memories behind them and head into the new season with a fresh mindset. During a conversation with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Draymond Green admitted that things are changing rapidly in the Warriors camp.

The Dubs veteran had some interesting choice of words to describe how the camp is working tirelessly to get back on track. Green said that coaches are ‘annoying the hell out‘ of players right now and it’s a great sign for the franchise because it shows that everyone in the organization is hungry.

Even though he used the term ‘annoying’ to describe what the coaches are making the players do in practice, Green said that he is extremely pleased by the intensity of their practice sessions. It indicates that the organization is gunning for victory and are getting ready for war.

He also admitted that when players walk out of practice, they’re feeling great about the atmosphere in the camp because everyone is working really hard to leave the nightmare of last season behind.

Green said, “Coaches are annoying right now and that to me is a sign of hunger. Like, they are annoying the hell out of us right now and I have zero problems admitting that.”

“But when you walk away from the annoyance, you say, ‘Man, this is great. This is amazing. They need to annoy us right now.’…That means they’re hungry too,” he added.

Not making it to the playoffs last season has had an effect on the team. More importantly, the Warriors still have a few good years left with Stephen Curry and till he is there, they can be confident enough to chase rings. So, the way Green described the current situation in the Dubs camp will give Bay Area fans hope for a new beginning.

Steve Kerr talked about the reason why he hired Jerry Stackhouse

Although the Warriors roster has taken a hit with Klay Thompson leaving the franchise, they have added more strength to the coaching staff. During his appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, coach Steve Kerr talked about the reason he hired Jerry Stackhouse as his assistant coach.

He said, “Jerry…He has a strong presence, a strong personality.”

“He’s got a lot of coaching experience…We haven’t had a former player on our staff besides me…I really like having a former player.”

Stackhouse has been an assistant coach for two other NBA teams in the past. He was with the Toronto Raptors from 2015-2016 and the Memphis Grizzlies from 2018-2019.