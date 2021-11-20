“Drinking water will get you right as an NBA player!”: LaMelo Ball reveals his hilarious little secret behind improved performances for the Hornets this season

Hornets star LaMelo Ball reveals his hilarious little secret behind just why he has improved so dramatically in the recent week

LaMelo Ball for All-Star?

The fact that this is a genuine question already in just his second year tells you just how good this guy has been for the Hornets. The player has been putting one high-scoring night over the other, especially in the last week. What’s more is, he gets a near triple-double almost every game, showing off just how complete his game is already.

The man’s recent game against the Pacers especially was an amazing one. In a 118-121 victory, he put up 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, while shooting 12 of 22 from the field (54.5%), and 4 of 9 from three (44.4%). Simply put, a very, very good night in Charlotte.

After the game, Melo was asked just what his secret was behind all these games off-late. And let’s just say, his response is something you’re going to want to hear.

LaMelo Ball reveals his super-secret behind being an amazing player in the NBA

When asked what the secret is behind their improved performances, most athletes usually say it is their dedication and hard work. And, it makes sense right?

At the end of the day, those are the two things that are needed the most when it comes to improving in any walk of life. LaMelo though? Well, just peep the tweet below.

“You’ve had such an epic week. What’s been the story of your success.” LaMelo Ball: “Water. Just drinking water. H2O.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n8yhbqh2s1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2021

Yep. That good ol’ H2O.

If y’all want to find us, we’ll be trying to be NBA players now, by drinking gallons upon gallons of water every day.

