“Stop trying to act like Michael Jordan during his flu-game!”: Jazz’s Rudy Gay reacts hilariously to DeMar DeRozan’s recent post on Instagram

Jazz star Rudy Gay reacts hilariously to a picture posted by Bulls star DeMar DeRozan on Instagram

The Chicago Bulls are rolling, baby!

The team has been downright incredible this season, currently standing 3rd in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 11-5. And while players like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have been amazing for the team, arguably, the greatest players for this franchise have been DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Since both players are scoring wings, many wondered just how well this duo could really work on the same side. However, both players have consistently put up scoring clinics. They even recently became the duo with the most consecutive games with each player scoring at least 20 points, with the tally being 12 matches.

Clearly though, this team doesn’t just have chemistry on the court.

Even when they’re off duty, the team is known to be pretty close-knit. And DeMar DeRozan’s recent post on Instagram is living proof of that fact.

In case you were wondering, here it is below.

While most players absolutely loved this though, it seems that Jazz star Rudy Gay had some very unique thoughts on it. And frankly, we still can’t stop laughing at it.

Rudy Gay hilariously references Michael Jordan’s flu game, on DeMar DeRozan’s recent Instagram post

Now, we wouldn’t say that Zach LaVine has played any games this season with a stomach infection of any sort. But, if it counts for anything, he has been playing through an injury in his left hand.

But apparently, that little setback just isn’t quite enough for Rudy Gay. And when DeMar DeRozan revealed a picture of the duo looking like when MJ leaned on Scottie after his iconic flu game, here was the Jazz player’s hilarious reaction.

Peep the tweet below.

Now, of course, we aren’t saying that Zach and DeMar are anything close to Michael and Scottie. However, given how well the Bulls have played, isn’t it maybe okay for them to start posing the same way?

We for one, are most certainly here for it!

