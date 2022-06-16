“Drop LeBron James in 1975 and he would win 15 championships in a row”: Lou Williams believes the Lakers superstar would’ve flourished in the older era of the NBA

Back in 2019, Lou Williams and Gilbert Arenas discussed the evolution of the league, and just how dominant LeBron James would be in the 1990s.

The ongoing ‘old school vs new school’ debate seems to be never-ending. The older generation claims that the league has become much softer in terms of the foul calls. Whereas, the current generation of players believes that the skill level of modern-day players is at an all-time high.

Back in 2019, during an appearance on the “No Chill Podcast”, Lou Williams and Gilbert Arenas spoke about the same topic. Agent 0 went on to criticize the old schoolers who would attack the new generation of players and claim to clamp them up. Arenas stated:

“I started to hate everybody in the ’90s that played basketball, that whole group because they think their s**t don’t stink. You have Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman who are both 6’7″ and both weigh 210. They talk about how they going to stop somebody in today’s game. With 6’7 and 210 you are a little guard in today’s game. They have no idea about evolution.”

Also Read: Skip Bayless challenges Lakers star to bring him onto his personal podcast during recent Q&A with fans

Lou Williams believes LeBron James would be the winningest player if he played in the 1970s

The 3-time Sixth Man of the Year further stated how the game is constantly changing. Williams then spoke about the hypothetical situation of dropping the 2019 version of LeBron James back in the 1970s, and how The King could’ve gone on to win 15 championships in a row. The then-LAC star said:

“Every 10 years the game changes. I always have these debates with my friends. I was like ‘bro, can you imagine dropping LeBron in the ’75?’ Like just drop LeBron now that you know in ’75. I was like bro, he would win 15 championships in a row bruh.”

Lou Williams: “Drop LeBron in 75 & he’d win 15 championships” They also said that Scottie Pippen & Dennis Rodman would legit look like “little guards” in today’s league 👀 pic.twitter.com/tqNXhpnQdf — Statline – Basketball & NBA News (@statline_) June 26, 2019

Standing at 6-foot-9, weighing 250 pounds, with his current skill set, LeBron would’ve surely been able to match the physicality of the era back then while being a terror on the offense he still is to this day.

Agreed, winning 15 championships in a row against players like Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Julius Erving, and Moses Malone, among the many others, would’ve been slightly difficult. But there is no doubt that LBJ would’ve been a much more winning player than he is today.

Also Read: When LeBron James caught the best seat to witness greatness in Game 5 of 2016 NBA Finals