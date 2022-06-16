“No fear, bring it on LeBron James!”: Skip Bayless challenges Lakers star to bring him onto his personal podcast during recent Q&A with fans

Skip Bayless has made a career berating LeBron James – he is now open to appearing on the Lakers star’s podcast.

Athletes always have their set of haters- none bigger than LeBron James’ hater duo of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith. While the latter has some words of praise once in a while, the former makes it his life’s mission to never praise a man who called himself the “G.O.A.T” while Michael Jordan is still alive.

Skip has always wanted to bring the Lakers man onto the set and have a one-to-one with him, but it has not happened so far. Now that LeBron James has his podcast, SB has offered a solution. A quid pro quo, if he must. Skip goes on LeBron’s podcast Kneading Dough, and in turn, James comes to the Skip Bayless show.

Now, why would a 4-time champion go out of his way and meet a hater once, let alone twice? There is a strong chance that on camera he might behave like a guy who has never felt more disconnected, but behind the scenes, he would fan girl over Bron like girls stan for BTS.

No fear, bring it on King. But if I do him, he would have to come on my show. https://t.co/8jXU0eSX0u — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 15, 2022

LeBron James and Skip Bayless are like Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z – two different universes altogether

Skip Bayless is old enough to be LeBron James’ grandfather, yet he sounds like the biggest 12-year-old when talking about him. There has never been a day without Skip tweeting about King James, and it looks like it won’t be stopping any time soon. Skip is the quintessential guy from anime. “Senpai please notice me!” attitude, with an everlasting hope that one day he will.

He hasn’t ever acknowledged your existence Skip, what makes you think he’d make an exception to call you on his podcast. — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) June 15, 2022

James should be handed a special trophy for never acknowledging this cotton-topped hater all his career. NBA fans hope he doesn’t ruin an almost 20 years streak by giving into this open challenge. Let him go the whole mile without ever getting the satisfaction of saying “I got the best of LeBron Raymone James”.

How or why Skip has made it this far being such a staunch hater is a mystery – the man has a legendary CV, yet he only wants to put him down. Bayless has gone to lengths about commenting about trivial matters and his holiday plans too – can’t a man enjoy his off-time?

Yes, this article is hypocritical giving Skip Bayless another page on the internet that talks about him. But it also should provide the balance that an inflated ego needs to level out the scales. Skip needs to understand the world isn’t his oyster, and he’s not the main character. Berating LeBron James does not make him cool, nor fun to watch.

