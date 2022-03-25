“Duke is never the underdog!! Let’s f**king go!”: Jayson Tatum seems ecstatic as the Duke Blue Devils beat the Red Raiders

Jayson Tatum was one of the many Duke supporters who was elated as the Blue Devils won their NCAA Sweet 16 battle against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

After 40 excruciating minutes of basketball, it was the #2 Duke Blue Devils who managed to grab a huge 78-73 win over the #3 Texas Tech Red Raiders in their NCAA Sweet 16 clash.

BLUE DEVILS AREN’T DONE YET 😈 (2) Duke holds off (3) Texas Tech, 78-73, to advance to the #Elite8! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/u9OBOqrDYZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2022

Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor had incredible performances for the Red Raiders, putting up a 21-point outing and a 10-point double-double, respectively. However, they were outperformed by Paolo Banchero, who had a solid 22/4/4 game playing 37 minutes of the clash.

The win over Texas Tech marks Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 100th win at the NCAA tournament, the most in college basketball history.

NOT DONE YET. Another milestone for Coach K! 💯 pic.twitter.com/EsYZlgG6Yt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2022

Jayson Tatum gets excited as the Duke Blue Devils enter the Elite 8

Among the many happy Duke fans was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The former Blue Devil seemed hype as his alma mater advanced to the Elite 8 of the prestigious tournament. After Duke’s win, Tatum took it to Twitter and wrote:

Like QC said… DUKE IS NEVER THE UNDER DOG LFG!!!!

Banchero and co. will continue their quest of winning Coach K his last national championship during his final season. So far, this group of young boys has been doing a pretty good job at playing some incredible team basketball. Hopefully, Duke carries this incredible form in their Elite 8 clash against the #4 Arkansas on Saturday.