Dwight Howard Blames Darvin Ham’s Firing On LeBron James While Claiming LBJ Knew Anthony Davis Was Being Traded

​LeBron James has long been perceived as a central figure in his teams’ decision-making processes, such as coaching changes and trading players. Throughout his career, LeBron has played under 10 different coaches. The number isn’t outrageous considering he’s been playing for over two decades.

However, the perception is that he has a significant influence on coaching appointments and dismissals. LeBron’s team isn’t the only side that frequently parts ways with coaches. Recently, two major teams fired their respective coaches, and no one batted an eye.

Taylor Jenkins, the former head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, who joined the team in 2019, was recently fired. Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets was also fired after their 10-year-long association. Dwight Howard, while discussing the topic on Above The Rim with DH 12, argued that LeBron must’ve been involved in major decisions for his teams.

Co-host Sniper Jones brought up the conversation, “How come, when they get traded from a LeBron’s team, Bron has something to do with it. [Nuggets] coach gets fired, we don’t hear Jokic had anything to do with nothing.” Howard vehemently denied Nikola Jokic’s or Ja Morant’s involvement in their coaches getting fired.

When asked if LeBron played any role in Darvin Ham losing his job, he said, “He did.” Howard then made the conversation about the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade. He said, “Man, you know good and well Bron knew that they was trading AD.” When the shocking trade happened, LeBron stated that he didn’t even know something was in motion, let alone approve it.

However, several people scoffed at his statement. The trade was too big for people to believe that the biggest superstar on the team wasn’t aware of it. In addition to that, LeBron and AD have the same agent. Kevin Garnett was one of the first people to call out LBJ. The NBA legend took to Instagram and wrote, “Bron lyyyyyyyyyynnn. Of course he knew.. had to sign off on it.. simple!! NBA biz.”

Surprisingly, Rich Paul also claimed that he had no idea the Lakers-Mavericks were cooking something up. He said, “99.9% of the time, I’m going to know what’s going on. The one time I didn’t was the one time we all didn’t… I’m glad I didn’t know because it probably wouldn’t happened if you did know.”

Rich Paul on the Luka-AD trade: “99.9% of the time, I'm going to know what's going on. The one time I didn't was the one time we all didn't… I'm glad I didn't know because it probably wouldn't happened if you did know.” (h/t @pickuphoop)https://t.co/BEjqw9puQs — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2025

These statements aren’t enough for people to believe that things can happen inside an organization without LeBron’s involvement. When Ham was fired last year, LeBron was believed to be the reason behind that.

People became even more sure about that when the Lakers hired JJ Redick, who was doing a podcast with LBJ at the time. Although he denied any involvement in Redick’s appointment, it was obvious that his relationship with the former NBA star led to him getting that job.