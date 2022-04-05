“Son, you ain’t getting no motherf***ing Telsa. You better get you a V-6 Charger!”: When Shaquille O’Neal stopped his son from getting a Tesla after getting straight As

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal once stopped his son from getting a Tesla after getting straight As, told him to get a Dodge instead

Shaquille O’Neal has seen a lot of success in his day. After a wonderful NBA career, that included 4 championships, the Hall Of Famer is now killing it in the business world. Through smart investments and business decisions, Shaq has amassed a wealth of over $400 million.

The Lakers legend, despite all his success, has a simple rule at home. He tells his children that he’ll pay for their education, get them their bachelor’s and masters, but after that, they’ve got to earn everything. His simple statement, “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.”

The stories of Shaq as a parent have always made their way to the media, and it shows how he wants to teach his kids about working hard, and giving back. There was this one time when Shaq made his son donate 10 pairs of shoes before he could get a new pair of Jordans.

Shaquille O’Neal told his son to go for a Dodge Charger instead of a Tesla

In 2021, Shaq was giving an interview, where he shared a story about one of his sons. He said, \

“For Christmas one of my son got all A’s, I was like, ‘Man, go pick what you want.’ So he come back with a Tesla. I said, ‘You better take yo’ ass across the street to the Chargers. Better get you a Charger. You ain’t getting no motherf–king Telsa. You better get you a Charger, a V-6 at that.’”

When you must have read the title, you would have been confused. Why would a celebrity ask his kid to avoid an eco-friendly electric car, and go for a V-6 charger instead, right? Well, the thing is, Shaq has had a certain history with Tesla cars, and that perhaps might be the key reason behind him saying no.

“Elon, you wanna make a big boy Tesla?” @SHAQ Shaq struggling to hop in the whip 🤣 (via @BlackAssChi) pic.twitter.com/Zv0WRYsxsk — Overtime (@overtime) August 28, 2020

I’m assuming this might be the reason why Shaq asked his son to pick a Dodge over a Tesla. Well, in any case, if my father offers me a V-6 Charger instead of a Tesla, I wouldn’t be too sad about it.