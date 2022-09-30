“I’m One of The Most Unselfish Players”: $165 million James Harden’s Confession Playing Alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Joel Embiid

Sixers guard James Harden’s candid revelation on his past two seasons and putting in the work during the recent summer.

In what many believe, James Harden isn’t the scoring beast he once was on the Rockets. The former MVP’s numbers have seen a visible dip over the past two seasons. Whether it be his fitness or the controversial anti-foul baiting rule, The Beard’s struggles on the hardwood have been evident.

Post forcing himself out of the Houston, Harden has shifted two teams in one and a half seasons. The three-time scoring champion failed to capitalize despite having teammates like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Joel Embiid.

Amid all this, Harden struggled with a hamstring injury, with his fitness taking a toll. The former Rockets superstar was visibly out of shape. The three-time scoring champion shifted to the role of more of a facilitator, with a shocking dip in his efficiency, including a horrid 33.0% from the 3-point line.

Nevertheless, Harden looks to start afresh in the upcoming 2022-23 season, spending time in the weight room and on his conditioning with visible results. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the Sixers guard reflected on his last two years and the continuous transitions.

James Harden sums up his last two seasons.

If Harden’s latest images on social media are anything to go by, the ten-time All-Star looks pumped for the upcoming season. The Sixers guard seems to have packed on muscle, admitting to working on his endurance. The Beard aims to return to his scoring beast mode.

James Harden been in the gym this offseason 😤🔥 (via @p3sportscience) pic.twitter.com/KNN9TsuxCB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2022

With a net worth of $165 million, Harden decided to opt out of his $47 million player option and take a $15 million pay cut. The Sixers guard’s decision was hailed by many for not taking the myopic approach. President Daryl Morey signed the superstar on a two-year $68 million deal.

James Harden takes sizable pay cut with two-year, $68.6 million 76ers contract https://t.co/OLAlu8pvTa pic.twitter.com/eOI2N4amxH — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2022

With so many developments over the course, it was high time we heard from Harden, who had the following to say when asked about the upcoming season.

“I’m one of the most unselfish players probably that this league has ever saw you go into a situation with Brooklyn, where you had KD and Kyrie, they didn’t need me there to be a 30-point scorer, so basic facilitator finding ways to impact the game which I’m fine with that as well and then being traded here (Philadelphia) last year, Joel, you know, he should have won MVP but he was playing extremely well. You can’t just come here and just expect to average 30-points.”

“I’m one of the most unselfish players probably that this league has ever saw” James Harden says this season will be different than previous years.@BGeltzNBA | @SamMitchellNBA | @sixers pic.twitter.com/qvU0wQD3jH — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 29, 2022

Nonetheless, Harden is confident about the upcoming season, having spent the full summer working on his body. Does this mean scary hours for the league?

