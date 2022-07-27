6’11 Giannis Antetokounmpo is $100 million behind 6’6 Michael Jordan, despite matching him in stats after year 9

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s impressive NBA career after nine seasons is only matched by Michael Jordan, highlighting the Greek Freak’s greatness.

Michael Jordan is a true basketball icon. Jordan’s style of play and accomplishments helped popularise the NBA to an extent never seen before, and he established himself as the greatest player of all time. Jordan was a huge inspiration to many current NBA players, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Jordan were named to the NBA 75 list, which includes the league’s top 75 players. In addition, the NBA honored the players on the NBA 75 list ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Michael Jordan met Giannis Antetkounmpo for the first time during that ceremony.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on meeting Michael Jordan for the first time on Sunday: “I just went up to introduce myself to him. I was kind of surprised he knew who I was. No, I’m joking.” pic.twitter.com/p6OghBl2mY — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 21, 2022

During the post-game press conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his first meeting with Michael Jordan. Giannis joked that he was nervous about meeting Jordan and was surprised to learn that Jordan recognized him. Antetokounmpo was ecstatic to meet the player he regarded as the greatest of all time.

Jordan, Antetokounmpo, and Olajuwon are the only three NBA players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Jordan did it in 1987-88, while Antetokounmpo did it in 2019-20.

Giannis’ Hall of Fame career after 9 seasons in the NBA is only matched by Michael Jordan

Both players struggled early in their careers, but their transcendent abilities have helped them carve their names into NBA history.

The two players are diametrically opposed in terms of playing style and physical prowess. The Greek Freak is a forward standing 6’11, while MJ is a guard standing 6’6.

Despite the 5-inch difference in size and positions, they are the only two players in NBA history to accomplish the following feats by year 9.

Giannis Antetokounmpo through 9 seasons: 4x All-NBA 1st Team

4x All-Defensive 1st Team

2x MVP

DPOY

NBA Champion The only other player to accomplish this in their career was Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/raZat6Un64 — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) July 26, 2022

Antetokounmpo has been a member of the NBA for nine seasons. He already has a Hall of Fame resume and is regarded as one of the NBA’s top 75 players.

The sizeable wealth gap between MJ and GA!

The similarities end there. Despite their achievements, they are very different in terms of marketability. During his playing days, Michael Jordan was the best player in the league and one of the most marketable and commercial players in NBA history.

Jordan was worth a whopping $170 million by 1993. He was the NBA’s face and had the most popular sneaker brand in history named after him.

In today’s market, Giannis is estimated to be worth around $70 million. Jordan’s $170 million valuation at the time would have been worth ten-fold that in today’s market.

Safe to say Michael was leaps and bounds ahead of Giannis as a star off the court. But Giannis is still fairly early in his career and he still has time to establish himself as the face of the franchise.

Giannis will undoubtedly make a much stronger case for his career when he retires, and he is far from out of the league. The Milwaukee forward is still revved up and is set out to create a legacy similar to Jordan’s.

