Dwight Howard ‘Confronts’ Jeanie Buss On Being Upset Over Not Returning To The Lakers In 2020

When Dwight Howard joined the Lakers in 2012, the team believed the superstar would help them win championships and become a franchise cornerstone. Instead, he had an underwhelming campaign and bailed on them in 2013, making him a despised figure in LA. However, after rejoining the team as a veteran role player and redeeming himself, he expected a longer stint with the franchise. However, this time they bailed on him, leaving him perplexed. Four years later, he got the chance to confront Lakers owner Jeanie Buss about it.

In the 2020 offseason, Howard joined the Lakers as the backup center and played an integral role in helping the team win a championship. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game and finished ninth in the Sixth Man of the Year race in his first season coming off the bench. He felt his contributions were enough to warrant another opportunity with the team.

However, the team did not hand him a new contract and he let Buss know he was upset about it when she appeared on the latest episode of the Above the Rim with DH 12 podcast. He said,

“I was hurt because I felt like the that we had was going to be back together again. You know, so I thought I had did something wrong.”

The 63-year-old owner revealed that the team had planned on bringing Howard back for another season and told his agent about their intention to retain his services. However, he took too long to accept their offer and the team made other moves, notably adding guard Dennis Schroder and Clippers center Montrezl Harrell to the roster, leaving them with no cap space for the veteran center. She said,

“We made an offer… It’s all about the salary cap and the timing. You have to get accepted offers when you have the cap space.”

Howard revealed his agent had told him they had a deal, prompting him to post on X that he was returning to the Lakers. However, he was later told that LA had rescinded the offer, forcing him to delete it.

I don’t know. This was on Dwight’s Twitter page five minutes ago, and is not now. Make of it what you will: pic.twitter.com/WqQw7PaOxF — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 21, 2020

The veteran center asked Buss whether the team should have brought the entire title-winning roster back and allowed them to try and defend their crown. She replied affirmatively but explained that a few players had left and others seeking bigger offers had to be traded leaving the franchise with no option but to head in another direction.

Howard became a victim of the Lakers’ pivot in strategy and signed a one-year deal with the 76ers, hoping to help another franchise end its championship drought.

Howard’s time with the Sixers and return to LA

In his sole season in Philadelphia, Howard had a successful year. He served as Joel Embiid’s backup and averaged 7.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. They made it past the first round with ease, defeating the Wizards in five games, but shockingly lost a seven-game thriller against the Hawks, ending their campaign.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year enjoyed his time with the 76ers and was keen on returning to the team for another year, labeling that scenario a ‘dream come true.’ However, he changed his tune when the Lakers approached him with an offer to re-join the team. He moved to LA for the third time in his career and claimed his time in Philadelphia was a vacation.

Dwight Howard on coming back to the Lakers via his Instagram Live: “This is my home, I just went on vacation.” — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) August 6, 2021

Howard’s third and final stint with the Lakers was not only his last with the team but also in the NBA. He has been playing overseas for the past two years but is keen on returning to the league.