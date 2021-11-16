“Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA”: Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate’s first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform

Lakers big man Anthony Davis was excited to face his former teammate Alex Caruso as the Lakers hosted the Bulls tonight. The former teammates played a crucial role in the Lakers’ 2020 Orlando Bubble championship.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the LA Lakers 121-103. The Bulls dominated from tip-off, with the Big 3 of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball combining for a mind-boggling 91-points. Former Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball had a season-high 27-points.

Tonight’s game was Alex Caruso’s first visit in a Bulls uniform at the Staples Center. The former Lakers player got a touching tribute from the organization in LA. AC played four seasons for the purple and gold team, adding immense depth to the Lakers bench.

ACFresh, the Carushow, NBA Champion. Welcome back, Alex. pic.twitter.com/deoWfO4i2M — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 16, 2021

Unfortunately, the team couldn’t re-sign him during the off-season, leading to Caruso taking his talents to the Windy City. Many believed that letting go of AC was not one of the wisest moves made by the Lakers front office. As per reports, Caruso was willing to take a pay cut in comparison to what was being offered to him by other teams.

However, the Lakers failed to re-sign him. During a recent press conference, Anthony Davis joked about playing against Caruso. AD was excited to see his former teammate back at the Staples.

Anthony Davis talks about facing former Lakers teammate Alex Caruso.

Though Davis has an extremely rough night, he was all smiles to see his former teammate Caruso. Davis, who had 20-points and 6-rebounds, was ejected from the game after an argument with referee Scott Wall.

On the other hand, Caruso went scoreless, playing 34-minutes in the game. The Carushow attempted only one shot from the field and had 6-rebounds and 5-assists.

Anthony Davis got ejected because he was upset the referee resumed play while he was putting his shoe on pic.twitter.com/oLHBz79rbl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 16, 2021

During a press conference before tonight’s game, AD spoke about playing against Caruso for the first time since his departure from LA. Davis credited the fan GOAT for his contribution to the Laker nation.

“Who? I don’t know that guy,” Davis joked.

“Nah, it’s gonna be fun playing against AC again,” he continued. “All the stuff he brought to our team to win a championship and to our team last year. He was a big part of what we did here. Probably be a little bit more emotional for him than me, just cause he’s back here in L.A. It’s usually more emotional when I’m back in Chicago. But anytime I get a chance to play the Bulls, it’s always fun to go against your hometown team. It’s gonna be fun and exciting to play against AC. We’re gonna try to get that win against him.”

With the Bulls up 1-0 against the Lakers, it will be interesting to see the purple and gold team visit the Windy City in December. Hopefully, we would see a healthy LeBron James.