Basketball

“Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA”: Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate’s first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform

"Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA": Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate's first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Alex Caruso had ZERO POINTS and was still among the most impactful Bulls": Kendrick Perkins terms former Laker a star in his role following imperious Staples Center showing
Next Article
"It was very upsetting because we had some good pace": Mick Schumacher unveils disappointment over losing his front wing after colliding with Kimi Raikkonen leading to underwhelming performance in Brazil
NBA Latest Post
"Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA": Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate's first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform
“Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA”: Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate’s first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform

Lakers big man Anthony Davis was excited to face his former teammate Alex Caruso as…