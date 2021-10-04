“Travis Scott is the rapper who resembles me the most”: When James Harden picked out fellow H-Town legend as a hip hop artist like himself

Travis Scott and James Harden are about as close as two buddies can get. Their rapper-baller camaraderie is truly a sight to see.

Harden has a relationship with the Jackboy that goes way back. The Beard has starred in an unlisted music video for the superproducer and hip-hop talent for the song called ‘way back’ from his second studio album.

Beyond this as well, both Travis and James have been spotted together in public on numerous occasions. The Sicko Mode hitmaker is a staunch James Harden supporter, turning up even for his games with the Brooklyn Nets. Cactus Jack is obviously still a regular at the Toyota Center.

Also Read – Mo Salah is absolutely unbelievable at football! LeBron James gushes about Liverpool superstar’s wonderful solo goal vs Man City in their exciting 2-2 draw.

It’s heartening to see the kind of relationships that hip-hop has now forged with basketball. Travis is hardly the only rapper who Harden hangs out with – Atlanta-based Lil Baby is another artist in the Beard’s circle.

Another such example of a friendship between a rapper and a hooper is the bond that Meek Mill enjoys with Lou Williams. Such associations also serve to make for some really cool and fitting hip-hop lyrics.

James Harden picked out Travis Scott as a hip hop artist who resembles himself the most

James Harden gave an interview with Billboard magazine midway through the 2018-19 NBA season. This was when he was going through perhaps the greatest scoring stretch by any player since Wilt Chamberlain’s heyday. Harden expanded on their bond in this interview, noting:

“At first, it was just I loved his music. You know, he’s a great artist and we had a music relationship. I listened to his music and I’d seen him at Rockets games. Over these last few years, we’ve grown a friendship, a friendship that’s grown pretty tight.”

“We give each other confidence. We talk about how we can be better in our own class. It’s really grown to be a real brotherhood and a friendship. It’s pretty dope. He’s on top and he did his thing. Like I said, he’s just getting started. It’s pretty cool, man.”

He was then asked to name one rapper whose personality and vibes resemble the Beard the most. James Harden had no hesitation as he went for his homeboy Travvy once again:

“YG? That’s hard. [Laughs]. I’d say Travis. He’s like a rock star, but like a beast. He’s a rock star beast.”

James Harden is looking to honor Nipsey Hussle with a championship run: “This journey that I’m on is for him” https://t.co/MITfncvPXy pic.twitter.com/7AzkyKraU0 — billboard (@billboard) April 19, 2019

Also Read – Julius Erving was the best of my era, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest of all time! When George Gervin anointed the Lakers legend and 6-time champion as his GOAT over Michael Jordan.