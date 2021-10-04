“Anthony Davis, I would be pretty embarrassed if a dude that is older than me is consistently in better shape than me”: Stephen A Smith compares AD to LeBron James, blasts him for his poor conditioning through the years

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith calls out Anthony Davis for his poor body conditioning, draws a comparison to LeBron James and his conditioning

This NBA season is going to be a big one for the Los Angeles Lakers. They have gone all-in, to make sure they win at least one more chip while LeBron James is with them. The Lakers entirely changed their roster, keeping only three pieces from their previous campaign. They added quite a few seasoned veterans, to guide the team to a championship.

All of this is hinged on one person. Anthony Davis. While most of the Lakers’ squad is older, Davis is still just 28 years old. He has to be the one to carry the heavyweight this season. However, one issue that arises is his health and availability. Over the course of his career, Davis has missed over 150 games and struggles to remain healthy throughout the season. Stephen A Smith talked about the same.

Stephen A Smith bashes Anthony Davis for his poor conditioning

This isn’t the first time Stephen A Smith has talked about Anthony Davis and his reliability. Smith earlier had talked about how Davis cannot be counted to be on the court every night. In his recent segment on First Take, Smith tried to shame Davis for his poor body conditioning throughout the years, which leads to him being so injury prone.

“How could you have a teammate like LeBron, that just delivered you your first title ever… and I’m not insulting Anthony Davis, I’m asking a question because it’s something I would ask him to his face… If you didn’t do all that you could physically to have yourself in peak condition, how could you allow that to happen to you when you know you’re playing with a champion?… How could you have that slippage? So it’s great that Russell Westbrook is [in Los Angeles].” “I know LeBron is a freak of nature. But, I would be pretty embarrassed if a dude that is older than me is consistently, consistently, consistently in better shape than me, when we have the same profession. That would bother me.”

I have an issue with some of the things I’ve heard about Anthony Davis’ off-season conditioning. pic.twitter.com/CWlwJ81us7 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 30, 2021

Smith isn’t wrong. LeBron James is entering his 19th season and has had very few injuries throughout his career. Davis should learn what James is doing right, and try to follow the same.