Dwight Howard Reiterates DeMarcus Cousins’ ‘Brian Windhorst Chunky A**’ Comment After Windy Scoffs at ‘Howard to Lakers’ Rumors

Dwight Howard isn’t afraid to call out NBA analysts for disrespecting him, especially ones who have never played in the NBA. The eight-time All-Star proved this when he took shots at Brian Windhorst after the veteran ESPN reporter was dismissive about Howard’s NBA prospects on First Take.

During a conversation about the Los Angeles Lakers’ big man crisis, Stephen A. Smith suggested that the team should pick up a center like Howard, who is still available in the market, because they have no other option after the trade deadline.

However, Windhorst mocked Smith, pointing out that Howard last played in Taiwan and that the team might as well go for DeMarcus Cousins, who’s probably in Mongolia.

Stephen A. Smith: “All you need is somebody to defend and rebound, why not look at a Dwight Howard? … He never looks out of shape at all.” Brian Windhorst: “DeMarcus Cousins is playing in Mongolia. Why don’t you call him? … Are you being serious?”pic.twitter.com/OhHl72JfU3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2025

This prompted Howard to fire back on X, where he shared an old clip of him and Cousins speaking on a podcast about Windhorst. In the clip, Cousins insulted Windhorst for being overweight and didn’t care what he had to say because he was never “in the trenches.” Cousins added that he cares more about what his peers like LeBron James think of him, not reporters.

“That means way more than motherf***ing Brian Windhort’s chunky a** telling me I’m great…can’t even walk a flight of stairs and he’s gonna decide what’s great and what’s not,” said Cousins at the time.

This kind of sentiment is not rare in players about journalists who haven’t been in their shoes.

Boogie said it best ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYvUcP99yG — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 11, 2025

However, regardless of Stephen A. Smith’s suggestion or Lakers’ fan pleas, Howard publicly stated that he doesn’t have a desire to return to the Lakers, a team that he helped win the NBA Championship in 2020. On February 8th, shortly after the Lakers’ trade for center Mark Williams fell through, Dwight posted about being a full-time podcaster.

The Lakers have since signed Alex Len after the Williams trade collapsed. The team did waive Christian Wood in order to make it happen.