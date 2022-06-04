“I took him under my arms gotta make sure big fella’s happy”: CJ McCollum seeks pointers from Magic Johnson to run the show alongside Zion 

Newly acquired Pelicans guard CJ McCollum asks NBA legend Magic Johnson for advice on playing alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

While they had their initial struggles, the New Orleans Pelicans showed great potential, especially during their first-round series against the first-seed Phoenix Suns. Though the Pels couldn’t get the job done, they sure did give the Suns a scare, taking the series to six games.

The addition of CJ McCollum close to the trade deadline has already started paying its dividends. In his mere 26-games with the Pelicans, McCollum averaged 24.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.3 SPG. The former Blazers guard shot close to 50% from the field, including 39.4% from the 3-point line.

McCollum has been the perfect fit alongside Brandon Ingram and co. However, the question remains if CJ will be able to co-exist with Zion Williamson, who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. The former 1st pick in the 2019 draft, Zion, is touted to be a generational talent.

During a recent interaction with Lakers legend Magic Johnson, McCollum, was asked about making things work around Zion. Nonetheless, the Pelicans guard asked Magic for some pointers.

CJ McCollum and Magic Johnson discuss making things work around Zion Williamson.

Despite not having their star player Zion, the Pelicans figured a way to clinch a spot in the playoffs. The addition of McCollum, coupled with Brandon Ingram’s emergence as a star, helped the New Orleans team make an impressive run towards the end of the season.

While many believed Zion was trying to force himself out of New Orleans, the former Duke sensation has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to go anywhere. Recently, Hall of Famer Magic Johnson caught up with McCollum, asking him about Zion, to which the Pels guard had the following reply.

“I took him under my arms, I’m gonna make sure he’s right.”

Needless, McCollum wanted some consultation from Magic on how to make things work around Zion and Ingram.

“I need some pointers on how to run the show, gotta make sure big fella’s happy, gotta feed BI, gotta take it to the next level.”

It will be interesting to see where the Pelicans stand next season, considering the plethora of young talent on the team under coach Willie Green.

