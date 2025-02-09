“Too Bad I’m a Podcaster Now”: Dwight Howard ‘Crushes’ lakers Fans’ Hopes of Replacing Mark Williams Following Failed Trade

Dwight Howard has been looking for an NBA comeback for two years now. The eight-time All-Star has lobbied for a spot on the Lakers roster every time an opportunity has presented itself. However, after the Lakers’ blockbuster trade of Mark Williams fell through, Howard stated he was no longer interested in being a center in LA.

Before the trade deadline, the Lakers went out and got themselves a solid center in Mark Williams. The trade sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick to the Hornets.

However, due to the unfulfillment of a condition on the deal, the trade has been rescinded. This might’ve been the perfect opportunity for Howard to present another case for himself as a Lakers center. But he is a changed man now with a different profession. As soon as the news about the rescinded deal went public, Howard took to X to let the fans know that he was not available anymore.

He wrote, “Too bad I’m a podcaster now.”

The legendary center included some pictures of himself in the post as well, including one of him in the Superman costume. The Lakers have had a spot open for a center for a while now. Before being traded to the Mavs, Anthony Davis had voiced the need for a center, prompting Howard to plug himself on social media.

The 39-year-old wrote, “It ain’t that hard to find a center.”

His urge to come back to LA is understandable because he has had three different stints with the Lakers and has won a title in purple and gold as well in 2020. When Howard got an opportunity to talk to Jeanie Buss on his podcast, the two discussed what led to the breaking up of the 2020 championship-winning unit.

Buss told him, “You took an offer from the Philadelphia 76ers.” However, the Superman was apparently informed that the Lakers didn’t have an offer for him, to which Buss replied, “Oh no, that’s not true.”

Is it too late for the 39-year-old to be a Laker again? We will see what happens to the center vacancy in the next few weeks.

For now, the Lakers are in trouble. Bobby Marks of ESPN reported, “The trade was conditional on Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht reporting and passing a physical. Because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended.”

As per Shams Charania, “Mark Williams’ physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam.”

Williams has had a long history of injuries. Now, the Lakers will have to find another center on the buyout market.