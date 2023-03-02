Despite $42 Million Salary, Paul George Showcases His Humility Regarding His Potency As A Number One Option

Over the years, Paul George has proven himself to be a player of top quality. The man has shown on several occasions that he is a superstar capable of standing alongside the LeBron James’, Steph Currys, and Giannis Antetokounmpos of the world. A player capable of leading an NBA team to a championship.

However, in a recent interview with JJ Redick, PG13 suggested otherwise. To be more precise, he believes that he is incapable of being the No.1 option on a championship team, and would much rather play second fiddle.

Paul George claims he cannot be the best player on a championship roster

The LA Clippers are one of the top teams in the Western Conference and the NBA. Led by Kawhi Leonard, they are favorites to go all the way and win it all. The Klaw aside, the team has another star that has and will be integral to any form of success.

Paul George is a player on top form and will be a key piece in the Clippers’ Playoff run. After all, he is a player who, on paper, can be the No.1 option on any NBA team and has a $42 million salary for the 2022-23 NBA season to prove it. That being said, while the world believes he can do it, PG13 himself has come to a conclusion that says otherwise.

The eight-time NBA All-Star appeared on JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast. It was here that he revealed how he came to this realization. Citing his experience with the Pacers and his time in OKC alongside Russell Westbrook as contributing factors.

It seems as though PG has found the perfect role for himself. Hopefully, it can propel him and the Clippers to the NBA Championship that they so badly desire.

PG13 and the Clippers have the fifth-best odds of winning a chip

For any NBA team, the end goal is winning a ring. The same goes for Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. Well, according to Draft Kings, the Clips have the fifth-best odds of winning it all with +1000.

They sit behind the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets. Only time will tell if they can propel themselves above the lot and secure their first piece of silverware.

