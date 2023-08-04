Shaquille O’Neal Responds to Chris Broussard’s ‘Disrespectful’ Reaction With Dunk Highlight Reel: “This Is Why I Put Myself on My TOP TEN LIST!”

The NBA offseason is at its peak, and we’re seeing the usual pattern of discussions return. While the never-ending Michael Jordan vs LeBron James GOAT debate continues, so make the much-debated Top-10 lists. This year, Dr. J started it with his Top-10, which did not include LeBron. Shaquille O’Neal quickly gave his Top-10 list, which Chris Broussard reacted to on his podcast. The reaction wasn’t what one expected. Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram to remind Broussard and others who he is, and why he belongs in Top-10 lists.

Shaq had recently given out his list, which was divided into starters and bench players. The starters were Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and himself. The bench has Stephen Curry, Allen Iverson, Isiah Thomas, Karl Malone, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It’s a pretty solid list. When Shaq heard of Broussard’s ‘disrespectful’ reaction to the same, he didn’t hold back.

Shaquille O’Neal responds to Chris Broussard and other analysts

One of the best things about Shaq is that he accepts his limit and does not try to overshoot for recognition. He knows there are others who have better credentials for the GOAT candidacy, so instead, he carved his own category, MDE(Most Dominant Ever). At the same time, Big Diesel knows what he gave to the NBA, and there is no reason for anyone not to acknowledge the same.

However, Chris Broussard and his podcast partner Veejay Huskey talked about the list and then named some fixtures in the Top 10. They named Bron, MJ, Kobe, Magic, Bird, Kareem, and Russell as fixtures. What’s surprising is that they didn’t name Shaq as a fixture in Top 10, which is mighty disrespectful.

Shaquille O’Neal did not like what he heard and chose to respond in his way through an Instagram reel. He shared a reel tagging Broussard, Stephen A Smith, and ESPN and captioned it as,

“This is why i put myself on my TOP TEN LIST. Are there any more questions #MDE #mostdominateever“

The dunk highlight reel shows us some of the best moves from the big man in his career. With the skills he had and the accolades Shaq won, it’s surprising anyone, especially a veteran analyst like Broussard, would leave the Big out of his list. However, maybe after this call out, we can expect a different response.

Shaq was left off ESPN’s 75th Anniversary Top-10 list

The 2021-22 NBA season was the NBA’s 75th season. To celebrate the landmark, there were a lot of activities and a lot of Top-75 lists that were published. ESPN did the same as well, and their Top 10 came as a big surprise.

They had:

Michael Jordan LeBron James Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Magic Johnson Wilt Chamberlain Bill Russell Larry Bird Tim Duncan Oscar Robertson Kobe Bryant

Despite all he’s brought to the game, leaving Shaq out seemed quite ridiculous. Maybe this is why Shaq tagged ESPN and Stephen A Smith on his IG reel, so maybe they can correct the narrative.