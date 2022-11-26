$1 Million Worth Allen Iverson Once Gave 17-year-old Lou Williams a ‘Bag Full of Cash’ For Returning His Jewelry Safe

Being a top athlete in a top sport in the States makes you the kind of money that is good for generations. Allen Iverson was among the biggest superstars in the NBA in the 2000s.

However, the first pick of the 1996 NBA Draft, did not take even a decade to spend hundreds of millions.

And a story from his former teammate, who played with the legendary guard as a rookie, might give you an idea of how it all happened.

Allen Iverson once gave Lou Williams a bag full of cash

NBA players losing millions of dollars and going broke was not as rare in yesteryears as it is these days. However, Allen Iverson was among the few superstars who were on that list even when he was still in the league.

The reason? The man who earned over $200 million in his career by 2010, literally distributed bags of money around to his relatives, teammates, and even young rookies. Now he’s just worth around $1 million.

Listen to Lou Williams narrating the story of how AI once gave him a bag to take care of which had a lot of cash and jewelry and when the 17-year-old Lou returned the bag as it was, Iverson gave him all the cash in it.

Jeez! ‘The Answer’ really gave it all, both on and off the court.

AI was an inspiration for Lou Williams

Not in the way he spent his bills around, but with the way broke several ankles on the court, Iverson was an inspiration to Lou like most other fans of his.

And even though Williams became his teammate and used to hang out with him most of the time in Philadelphia, the future 3x Sixth Man of the Year was always in awe of the 4x scoring champ before he got traded to the Denver Nuggets in a mid-season deal.

Although they were just together for half a season, Williams had enough time with his idol, and by the stories he has about it, a lot to remember for the rest of his life.

