Dwyane Wade Brushes Off Criticism Against Miami Heat Statue in Style on Jimmy Fallon’s Show

In 2009, Dwyane Wade pulled off the “This is my house” Celebration. With the game against Chicago tied at 127 in double overtime, the Heat legend stole the ball and hit a running three right at the buzzer. It immediately became one of the finest moments in NBA history. So, it was only natural the Miami Heat immortalized it with an 8-foot bronze statue outside the Kaseya Center in October 2024.

Advertisement

It was meant as a great honor for Wade, who had spent almost the entirety of his career fighting for the team and the city. But often with statues, there is some criticism that fellows. Wade’s was no different.

Not only did fans dislike it but even prominent names in the NBA community voiced their disapproval. Charles Barkley suggested that the statue should be taken down whereas Bill Simmons compared it to Jim Carrey’s ‘Fire Marshall Bill’ character.

Kudos to Dwyane Wade, though. He remained positive and grateful despite the overwhelming criticism. And he has shown he maintains the perspective even today.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, the NBA legend was asked about the honor and the negativity around it. When the host brought up the topic, some people from the audience chuckled, probably because they remembered what it looked like.

Wade made it clear that he isn’t bothered by anything that’s said against his statue. “I only listen to people who have a statue,” he deservingly flexed.

When asked how it feels to have his statue outside the Kaseya Center, Wade said it all feels “surreal” to him. As someone who dedicated his entire life to basketball, he truly deserves the honor.

“I put everything I had into the game of basketball, on and off the court. For the Miami Heat to honor me in that way, it’s just special,” Wade said.

With this honor, he became the first Miami Heat player to have a statue outside the arena. Barring his two short stints with the Bulls and the Cavaliers, Wade spent his entire career playing for the Heat and won three championships for the franchise.

Despite everything that’s been said about his statue, he is determined to only see the good in it. He said, “If you know where I come from, you know my journey, you know my walk, that was a huge moment for my family and myself.” With time, the trolling is bound to fade away. What will remain intact is the fact that Dwyane Wade was the first one to be honored with a statue by a franchise as decorated as the Heat.