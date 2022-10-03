Can Zion Williamson Replicate Michael Jordan’s Greatness After Returning From Injury? 

When transcendent players enter the league, comparisons to Michael Jordan and LeBron James are mandatory. Zion Williamson is no exception.

Seldom do we see players that are compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and for them to actually turn out like them. How many countless times have we heard a player being called “the next MJ” or “the next LeBron”? And yet, we don’t see players living up to those expectations.

It is often the burden of expectations that leads to a player’s downfall. Many players simply cannot reach those heights, their ceilings are often overestimated. Not for Zion Williamson.

The power forward from New Orleans Pelicans has always shone brighter than a diamond. His dazzling smile helps seal the deal. But more than his demeanor or charm, it is his explosive gameplay that has brought a “shock and awe” factor to games.

Throughout his career, he has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan, and maybe, just maybe, he might be able to do something only MJ did.

Also read: “Zion Williamson Gave All His Weight to CJ McCollum”: NBA Twitter Rip Apart 6’3” Pels Guard For Looking BIG

Most points per minute of all-time (minimum 50 games): .83 — Joel Embiid

.81 — Zion Williamson

.79 — Michael Jordan

.78 — George Gervin

.78 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/OMC2SQhV6M — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 13, 2022

Can Zion Williamson average 37.0 ppg like Michael Jordan?

See, we get the gravity of the ask. Averaging 37 is not a joke, in fact, no player has done it since MJ himself. But if there is anyone who could make such a gigantic leap, it is Zion Williamson.

He did average nearly 30 ppg before his injury. And just like Jordan, the fortuitous timing of his injury aligns with that of the Bulls legend.

Zion Williamson is the first rookie in 35 years to record eight 20-point games in the first 10 games of his career. Who was that rookie? Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/PQMB0Nwina — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2020

Michael broke his foot during the 85th game of the season, and Williamson broke his foot during the summer after his 85th. But why are we meticulously looking at timelines?

Well, MJ and Zion’s trajectories are almost identical. Great first 2 seasons, an injury that derailed the 3rd, and a scoring barrage in the 4th. 1986-87, Jordan put up a ridiculous 37 points per game! His highest output for any season.

Zion for all that is worth might not even come close to those figures but we might see a drastic change in his grasp of the game at the NBA level. Michael took quite the leap after injury and given Zion’s transformation, who is to say he won’t do the same?

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Wants ‘big’ Zion Williamson Back, Doesn’t Care Too Much for 284-pound Version of Him