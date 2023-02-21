WATCH: Bryce and Bronny James Caught Mocking LeBron James During Event Celebrating the King’s Greatness

LeBron James is officially the all-time top scorer of the NBA, a fact well-celebrated over the last couple of weeks. The Los Angeles Lakers are used to organizing such celebrations too. After all, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar too achieved the very same record while donning purple and gold. There was a pause to acknowledge the moment James broke the record against the Oklahoma City Thunder. And then, there was a more formal function to honor the greatness of King James, before the Lakers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks.

And in attendance for the historic celebration was the entire James clan. LeBron James has always been a family man, and there was no way such an occasion celebrating him didn’t involve his family.

While it certainly was a heart-warming and pride-filled occasion, the family did seem to have their fair share of laughs too. At least, Bronny and Bryce did even if it was at the expense of their legendary father.

Bronny James mocked his father LeBron James’ demeanor at the Laker game.

LeBron James is often ridiculed for the manner in which he carries himself since there is often a hint of forced etiquette in how James presents himself. And in the era of memes, this seems to be common knowledge in the James household too. Sons Bronny and Bryce are pictured having a laugh as Bronny mocks his father’s actions something you can take a look at below.

Mocking your father on the biggest event of his life in front of everyone is traditionally good enough to earn a spanking. But clearly, the James clan doesn’t mind a little laugh at each other’s expense.

LeBron isn’t a stranger to dishing out punishment, though. it’s just that his methods are generally reserved for opponents on the court. With Bronny’s arrival in the league inevitable, maybe that poses a solution to the problem.

Bronny James could possibly enter the NBA as early as next year.

LeBron James Jr. arguably shall have the biggest legacy to live up to, in the NBA. But in all fairness, there aren’t a lot of NBA greats who have had their sons even make the league. Take Michael Jordan, for instance.

But in Bronny’s case, it appears to be a matter of when not if he will make the NBA. The eldest of LeBron’s children, Bronny has been well-recruited and is talented in his own right.

But it appears a bit of influence is being exerted by LeBron to get his son to the league as early as possible. The CBA is expected to change the draft eligibility rules to change the existing minimum age of 19 to 18.

This would mean that Bronny could make the league as early as next year. With James having made it no secret that he intends to play in the league with his son, and advancing age, it comes as no surprise that the Lakers star is making some moves to make his next goal come true as soon as possible.

Will we see the first father-son tandem in the league as early as the 2023-24 season?

