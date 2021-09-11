“No way Kevin Garnett sits next to Ray Allen!”: NBA Fans react to Paul Pierce’s IG story revealing former Celtics teammates have been assigned neighboring seats in the Hall of Fame ceremony

Paul Pierce recently revealed on his Instagram story that Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett are supposed to sit adjacent during Saturday’s Hall of Fame event.

Boston Celtics won their 17th NBA title in 2008, 22 years after they last lifted the Larry O’Brien. The trio of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish were responsible for the historical win back in 1986. It would require another legendary trio to repeat the feat again in 2008.

After trading for Seattle superstar Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett joined the team in free agency in the 2007 off-season. Along with resident star Paul Pierce, the three formed a legendary group that won a championship in their first year.

Their relationships, however, would deteriorate down the road. KG and ‘The Truth’ distanced themselves from Ray after a fight, and finally signed with the Miami Heat when his contract ended in 2012. This beef between the trio seemed unending until recently.

Since Paul Pierce got nominated in the Naismith Hall of Fame, he has been trying to make amends. After declaring ‘We’re always going to be brothers!’ after he met up with Ray before the event, he seems to be pushing KG to lay rest to the fight as well.

Paul Pierce with Ray Allen: “We’re always going to be brothers” pic.twitter.com/2HwQSMZ3Kg — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) September 11, 2021

Kevin Garnett is supposed to present Paul Pierce into the Hall of Fame during Saturday’s ceremony.

The talks of resolution gained new ground after Pierce’s IG story went viral. The former Finals MVP revealed that KG has been assigned a seat adjacent to Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and Ray Allen.

Paul Pierce shared a video on Instagram that indicates KG and Ray Allen will be sitting next to each other at tonight’s @Hoophall enshrinement. You love to see it if it stays that way! pic.twitter.com/Tms4fTWuyT — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) September 11, 2021

It is interesting to note that KG had recently cropped Ray Allen out of a photo, suggesting that he wasn’t over the incident. Pierce was also heard laughing during the video, and some fans suspected that he might be trolling.

Boston Celtics fans surely hope that their Big 3 can finally get over the fall out and lay this beef to rest. The trio were the cornerstones of Celtics success during the late 2000s. Fans would rather latch on to happier memories of their superstars.