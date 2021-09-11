Basketball

“No way Kevin Garnett sits next to Ray Allen!”: NBA Fans react to Paul Pierce’s IG story revealing former Celtics teammates have been assigned neighboring seats in the Hall of Fame ceremony

"No way Kevin Garnett sits next to Ray Allen!": NBA Fans react to Paul Pierce's IG story revealing former Celtics teammates have been assigned neighboring seats in the Hall of Fame ceremony
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant once made Paul Pierce poop his pants!": Fans reminisce Celtics legend's infamous stunt as he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame
Next Article
"Rasheed Wallace (Sheed) would tell you what move he was doing and still get the bucket": Joakim Noah refuses to start,bench and cut the Pistons legend, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett
Latest Posts