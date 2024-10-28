Byron Scott: Bronny James Did Not Play Another Year in College Because of LeBron James’ Eagerness to Team Up

Bronny James has drawn mixed reactions this season as he starts his NBA career. Many analysts and fans have questioned whether he belongs in the league at all. Being LeBron James’ son has put a lot of pressure on the youngster. Lakers legend Byron Scott weighed in on the debate and stated that Bronny should have stayed in college.

Scott claimed that LeBron’s eagerness to play with his son influenced the 20-year-old to enter the league rather than play another year in college. Scott said,

“LeBron has stated this for so long. ‘I wanna play in the League or continue to play until my son gets there and I hope to have that chance of playing with my son in the NBA. Being the first father-son to do it.’ So I think that was a part of his decision to come out.”

He mentioned that since LeBron has made his intentions clear for the last two years or so, Bronny took the first chance he got at the NBA. This led to him becoming a second-round draft pick this summer.

“I still think staying at SC for one more year or even if he would have transferred somewhere, somewhere where he can showcase his talent would have benefited him even more so. But I understand the fact that when your dad is talking like that for the past couple of years and you get that opportunity. Okay, I understand that opportunity.”

He had many options and could have even joined a different college to prove himself. But now, Bronny is going to have to improve his game amid possible G-League stints.

Bronny James is going to play in the G-League

It seems inevitable that Bronny will play minutes in the G-League this season. The 20-year-old guard is at the end of the Lakers’ rotation and will hardly play in NBA games. He will most likely play unimportant NBA minutes or garbage time with limited opportunity. Furthermore, in his preseason and NBA time so far, the youngster has looked out of his depth.

During the preseason, Bronny played in six games, scoring 4.2 ppg and grabbing 1.5 rebounds in approximately 16 minutes per game. He was underwhelming for a majority of those games, with a single shining performance in the preseason finale.

Bronny James has only played three minutes so far this NBA season, which was during the opener. He is yet to score his first point in the league. This could be an indication of what will happen for the majority of the season.