Dwyane Wade Details How Terrible His Rookie Year Miami Heat Team Was

Dwayne Wade‘s greatest achievement as a player was leading the Miami Heat to the title in only his third season in the NBA. At the time, he was the third-youngest Finals MVP ever. While their win was well-deserved, it also was a surprise considering how poor the team was during the guard’s rookie season just two years prior. The team was underwhelming, but Wade still reminisces about that campaign.

On the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, host Carmelo Anthony asked the Hall of Famer if playing alongside LeBron James was the most fun time in his career or if sharing the court with Shaquille O’Neal was more enjoyable. He answered that it was neither. Wade claimed he had the time of his life during his rookie season in the league, despite the team performing poorly at the start of the campaign. He said,

“My rookie year, there weren’t any expectations…We were just hooping, we were terrible. We started 0-7, we were terrible. So roll the ball out, let’s just go have fun, right? You’re making a name for yourself, you’re living your dream out for the first time, the road trips are new, and going to these hotels was exciting. The first year for me was the funnest year I played in the NBA…”

Despite boasting Wade, Caron Butler, Udonis Haslem, and Lamar Odom, the Heat started the season horrendously. They didn’t score their first win until the eighth game and were 5-15 after 20 games. However, they improved as the year progressed and surprisingly finished the campaign with a winning record.

The Heat’s turnaround fortified the front office’s faith that the franchise could contend for the title in short order. They traded for Shaquille O’Neal in the 2004 offseason, announcing their intention to chase a championship. However, that meant Wade had to mature overnight and shoulder responsibility at a young age.

Shaq’s arrival brought stress and expectations to Miami

After enjoying a carefree 2003-04 season, the guard and the rest of the roster had to shift their mindset following O’Neal’s arrival. The Hall of Famer explained,

“I got Shaq in my second year and it became business. Quickly, you got to win now, it changed everything for me. I didn’t get five years to be a young guy, I had to get right to it, right away.”

The young guard stepped up to the challenge and in his second season with the legendary center, he helped the Heat win their first championship. Wade would have to wait six more years before tasting championship success again, albeit as a sidekick to LeBron James instead of playing the lead role as he did in 2006.

The guard finished his career with three rings. However, he’ll always be remembered for leading the Heat to the title in just his third NBA season.