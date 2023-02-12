“Where You At?”: LeBron James ‘Expertly’ Check Austin Reaves for Concussion After Getting Elbowed

The Lakers are playing the Golden State Warriors tonight. With LeBron James inactive tonight and Russell Westbrook off the roster, the Lakers lineup looked entirely new today. D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and Troy Brown Jr. started the game.

Austin Reaves, who missed 16 games recently, played his third consecutive game tonight. Unfortunately, as soon as he returned, Austin got elbowed in the face hard by Jonathan Kuminga on a possession. LeBron James, who did not suit up tonight, was ‘concerned’ for the youngster after the elbow. But his way of showing concern was a little unique.

Also read: “Anthony Davis Wasn’t Disrespectful, He Was Disgusted!”: Skip Bayless Breaks Down AD’s Reaction for When LeBron James Surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar

LeBron James checks Austin Reaves for concussion

As soon as Austin got elbowed, LeBron walked up to him and tried to check up on him. The entire conversation was highly entertaining because Bron clearly looked like he was trying to tease Austin.

He started by asking Austin where he was. When Austin replied by saying ‘I am here’, Lebron again enquired where he was. Austin was also amused by the line of questioning.

James: “Where you at?” Austin Reaves: “I’m here.” LeBron: “What’s here?” Reaves: “San Francisco.”

The Lakers look solid now that the roster is much tighter than it was before. D’Angelo Russell also made his debut for the team tonight. With him, the Lakers are gonna have a much better shooter who is capable of making some clutch shots. Hopefully, the Lakers can turn their season around.

Also read: “That Shot Against OKC Actually Was a Bad Shot!”: Damian Lillard Reaffirms Paul George’s Claim About 2019 Playoffs Game-Winner